Eric Nicksick reveals Francis Ngannou’s reaction to his UFC return comments
Xtreme Couture head coach Eric Nicksick has revealed Francis Ngannou’s reaction to his remarks suggesting he’s open to a UFC return.
While he may have focused on boxing and PFL in recent years, Francis Ngannou is still recognized as a UFC legend. He’s a former heavyweight champion in the promotion and scored some of the most important knockouts in the company’s history.
Recently, his coach Eric Nicksick suggested that there could be a chance that he returns to the UFC at some point in the future. Of course, his comments were open to interpretation, but it was still pretty exciting to hear.
In another interview, Nicksick clarified what he meant and also revealed what Ngannou said about the whole thing.
Nicksick clarifies Ngannou remarks
“It was kind of a question of, with fandom, like, what scenarios would be great. Of course I’m always going to say Francis and Jon are the best competition out there,” Nicksick told MMA Fighting. “So Francis texts me like one of those like, just a clickbait [headlined article], and he’s like, ‘Bubba, did you say this? I’m like, ‘No.’
“It was like basically, ‘Francis Ngannou wants back in the UFC.’ That’s all. I’m like, bro, ‘What kind of non-f*cking journalistic post was this, dude?’ It was crazy, but yeah, we had a laugh about it because Francis and I are actually on the phone talking about some other stuff and then he’s like, ‘Oh shit, look, Jones just tweeted,’ so we’re kind of laughing about it.”
“I’m a fan of the sport. That’s all. I’m a fan of Tom, I want to see Tom get his shot. He’s earned it, he’s deserved it, but I think the heavyweight division is in a tough place right now. It really is. And that’s just me talking about what can revitalize this division that needs some help, and there’s some options out there.
“I don’t know Francis’s contract deal with the PFL, I don’t know any of that stuff. That’s just like me and you just chopping it up and I’m telling you how I perceive it and how I see it, and if that option is always available, Francis is a businessman, that’s all I know.”
