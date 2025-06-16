Eric Nicksick reveals Francis Ngannou’s reaction to his UFC return comments

Nicksick clarifies Ngannou remarks

“It was kind of a question of, with fandom, like, what scenarios would be great. Of course I’m always going to say Francis and Jon are the best competition out there,” Nicksick told MMA Fighting. “So Francis texts me like one of those like, just a clickbait [headlined article], and he’s like, ‘Bubba, did you say this? I’m like, ‘No.’

“It was like basically, ‘Francis Ngannou wants back in the UFC.’ That’s all. I’m like, bro, ‘What kind of non-f*cking journalistic post was this, dude?’ It was crazy, but yeah, we had a laugh about it because Francis and I are actually on the phone talking about some other stuff and then he’s like, ‘Oh shit, look, Jones just tweeted,’ so we’re kind of laughing about it.”

“I’m a fan of the sport. That’s all. I’m a fan of Tom, I want to see Tom get his shot. He’s earned it, he’s deserved it, but I think the heavyweight division is in a tough place right now. It really is. And that’s just me talking about what can revitalize this division that needs some help, and there’s some options out there.

“I don’t know Francis’s contract deal with the PFL, I don’t know any of that stuff. That’s just like me and you just chopping it up and I’m telling you how I perceive it and how I see it, and if that option is always available, Francis is a businessman, that’s all I know.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting