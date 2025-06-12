Francis Ngannou ‘wants to make himself available’ for possible UFC return, but faces major hurdle

By BJ Penn Staff - June 12, 2025

Francis Ngannou probably won’t be returning to the UFC anytime soon.

Francis Ngannou, UFC, MMA

Ngannou is the former UFC heavyweight champion. He never actually lost his belt. Instead, he vacated the title when he parted ways with the promotion in 2023. In other words, he’s still the lineal MMA heavyweight champion.

Ngannou (18-3) had several reasons for leaving the UFC. The biggest reason was that he didn’t feel he was being compensated fairly. He also wanted to try his hand at pro boxing, which the promotion would not let him do.

Leaving the UFC to pursue better options was a massive gamble for Ngannou. However, it definitely paid off. He ultimately signed a deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League), and more notably partook in a pair of blockbuster boxing matches against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. He lost both boxing matches, but made tens of millions of dollars in the process—far more than he’s made in his entire 21-fight MMA career.

While the move ultimately paid off for Ngannou, it made him one of the UFC’s biggest enemies. In fact, some feel UFC boss Dana White has been trying to erase Ngannou from the promotion’s history books, and there’s good reason to believe that.

That seemed to rule out any reconciliation between Ngannou and the UFC. However, his coach Eric Nicksick recently sent the MMA world into a frenzy by saying it was possible.

“Enough time has passed, I would love to see them mend these fences and get back to competing in the UFC,” Nicksick told Home of Fight. “I think it’s more about business than it is about ego, at least it is from Francis’ side. Now where does his motivations come from? It’s not about money, it’s about competition. And the best competition is in the UFC.”

Francis Ngannou UFC return unlikely

Nicksick has now walked those comments back. He maintains Ngannou remains open to big opportunities, like a UFC return, but will likely be hindered by his PFL contract, which is still active.

“It was two fans of the sport, myself and Dan Tom, huge fans of the sport, and where the heavyweight division’s at right now as a whole,” Nicksick said on YouTube, referencing the interview with Home of Fight (via MMA Mania). “Yeah, Francis wants to make himself available to whatever options that he needs and I don’t know what his deal is with the PFL, he may not even be able to negotiate with anyone, I don’t know.

“This was not ever me speaking on behalf of Francis, this was me speaking on behalf of us being fans, not even as Francis’ coach. It’s like, dude, this is what we would all love to see.”

At this point, it seems very unlikely we’ll ever see Francis Ngannou return to the UFC. However, anything is possible.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

