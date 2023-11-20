Frank Warren says there’s a “good chance” Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou 2 goes down in 2024

Frank Warren believes Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will likely meet in the boxing ring again in 2024.

‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘The Predator’ are fresh off their meeting in Saudi Arabia last month. For Francis Ngannou, the boxing match was the first of his career. Meanwhile, the bout was the only thing standing between Tyson Fury’s title clash with Oleksandr Usyk, set for December 23rd.

However, that bout has now been moved to February 17th, largely thanks to Francis Ngannou. In his boxing debut last month, he knocked down and cut open Tyson Fury. Despite the PFL star’s success, he still suffered a split-decision defeat. Following the loss, Ngannou called for a rematch.

While that rematch won’t come next, Frank Warren believes that it will still happen. The promoter was recently asked about Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou 2 during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour. There, he stated that it was likely to happen in 2024.

RELATED: MICHAEL VENOM PAGE HINTS AT UFC SIGNING AFTER BELLATOR-PFL MERGER: “MOVING ON TO THE NEXT CHAPTER”

“I think there’s a good chance of that happening, I really do.” Frank Warren responded to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour when asked if Tyson Fury will fight Francis Ngannou next year. “That I don’t know, [if the rematch will be next for both men.] That is too far forward. But let’s get the big one out of the way, and see where we go.”

He continued, “Tyson told me he wants the rematch, and I know Ngannou wants it… He’s a nice guy by the way. A really nice guy, a good team around him, and I’m quite sure we’ll do it again.”

What do you make of these comments from Frank Warren? Do you want to see Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou in the boxing ring again?