Report: Ryan Garcia tests positive for banned PED linked to Devin Haney boxing fight

By Curtis Calhoun - May 1, 2024

Boxing star Ryan Garcia’s recent upset win over WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney has now come into question after testing positive for a banned substance.

Ryan Garcia

According to boxing journalist Dan Rafael, Garcia tested positive for the banned performance enhancer Ostarine in a recent Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) test linked to the Haney fight. As of this writing, Garcia’s representation hasn’t publically addressed the reported positive test.

Rafael also reports that Garcia tested positive for Ostarine three different times before and after the Haney fight. He failed two urine tests during weigh-in day on April 19th, and once on fight day on April 20th.

Garcia defeated Haney by majority decision to hand the WBC super lightweight champion his first career defeat. But, Haney retained the title after Garcia missed championship weight by just over three pounds the day before.

Ryan Garcia reportedly tests positive for Ostarine in pre-fight drug test

 

It’s uncertain if the positive drug test will overturn the fight result, or if Garcia’s win over Haney will remain intact. It was Haney’s first career defeat after a dominant run inside the ring.

Garcia took to social media on Wednesday shortly after the news broke of his reported banned substance.

“My bad I shouldn’t have took this,” Garcia tweeted with images of Gaia Herbs supplement.

Garcia’s positive drug test further clouds one of the most impressive performances in recent boxing history. The two sides could potentially book an immediate rematch with Garcia’s infraction adding to the budding storyline.

Garcia is 25-1-0 in his professional boxing career and has won back-to-back fights since a loss to Gervonta Davis last year. Before the loss to Davis, he had won his first 23 professional fights, including knockouts of Luke Campbell and Javier Fortuna.

We’ll continue to update you on this developing story as further details surface.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Devin Haney Ryan Garcia

Related

Canelo Alvarez, Oscar De La Hoya

WATCH | Canelo Alvarez confronts Oscar De La Hoya at press conference after 'Golden Boy' mentions drug history

Josh Evanoff - May 1, 2024
Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson reveals he's targeting professional boxing debut, wants to face 'a legend of the sport'

Curtis Calhoun - April 30, 2024

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson is the latest MMA legend to express profound interest in moving to boxing.

Paige VanZant
Boxing News

Paige VanZant offers update on BKFC deal after signing contract with Misfits Boxing: "I'm here to stay"

Josh Evanoff - April 30, 2024

While Paige VanZant has a new multi-fight deal with Misfits Boxing, she’s not done fighting in BKFC either.

Deontay Wilder
Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder booked for second boxing match, set to face undefeated heavyweight in August

Josh Evanoff - April 30, 2024

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder plans to have not one, but two boxing matches this summer.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson rules revealed, bout will be sanctioned as a professional boxing match

Josh Evanoff - April 29, 2024

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will officially be a professional boxing match.

Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya continue beef ahead of Jaime Munguia title fight: "I don't want him in my life"

Fernando Quiles - April 28, 2024
Ryan Garcia, Sean O'Malley
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman questions Sean O'Malley for considering Ryan Garcia superfight

Harry Kettle - April 27, 2024

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has given his thoughts on Sean O’Malley toying with the idea of a superfight against Ryan Garcia.

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney
Devin Haney

Devin Haney calls for a rematch against Ryan Garcia: "Give the fans a FAIR fight"

Josh Evanoff - April 25, 2024

Devin Haney wants another shot at Ryan Garcia in the boxing ring.

Mark Hunt, Dana White
Dana White

Mark Hunt explodes at 'b*tch' Dana White after Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney boxing purses revealed

Curtis Calhoun - April 25, 2024

Mark Hunt thinks the recently disclosed Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney boxing purses show UFC president Dana White is financially low-balling fighters.

Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo campaigns to get on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson after UFC 301

Cole Shelton - April 25, 2024

Jose Aldo is hoping to make his return to boxing this summer and wants to be on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event on July 20.