Report: Ryan Garcia tests positive for banned PED linked to Devin Haney boxing fight
Boxing star Ryan Garcia’s recent upset win over WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney has now come into question after testing positive for a banned substance.
According to boxing journalist Dan Rafael, Garcia tested positive for the banned performance enhancer Ostarine in a recent Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) test linked to the Haney fight. As of this writing, Garcia’s representation hasn’t publically addressed the reported positive test.
Rafael also reports that Garcia tested positive for Ostarine three different times before and after the Haney fight. He failed two urine tests during weigh-in day on April 19th, and once on fight day on April 20th.
Garcia defeated Haney by majority decision to hand the WBC super lightweight champion his first career defeat. But, Haney retained the title after Garcia missed championship weight by just over three pounds the day before.
BREAKING: Per multiple sources with knowledge of the results, Ryan Garcia tested positive for the banned PED Ostarine in a VADA test related to the Haney fight. #boxing
— Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) May 2, 2024
It’s uncertain if the positive drug test will overturn the fight result, or if Garcia’s win over Haney will remain intact. It was Haney’s first career defeat after a dominant run inside the ring.
Garcia took to social media on Wednesday shortly after the news broke of his reported banned substance.
My bad I shouldn’t have took this pic.twitter.com/WDgWkMMyOr
— RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 2, 2024
“My bad I shouldn’t have took this,” Garcia tweeted with images of Gaia Herbs supplement.
Garcia’s positive drug test further clouds one of the most impressive performances in recent boxing history. The two sides could potentially book an immediate rematch with Garcia’s infraction adding to the budding storyline.
Garcia is 25-1-0 in his professional boxing career and has won back-to-back fights since a loss to Gervonta Davis last year. Before the loss to Davis, he had won his first 23 professional fights, including knockouts of Luke Campbell and Javier Fortuna.
We’ll continue to update you on this developing story as further details surface.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Boxing News Devin Haney Ryan Garcia