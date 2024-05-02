Report: Ryan Garcia tests positive for banned PED linked to Devin Haney boxing fight

Boxing star Ryan Garcia’s recent upset win over WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney has now come into question after testing positive for a banned substance.

According to boxing journalist Dan Rafael, Garcia tested positive for the banned performance enhancer Ostarine in a recent Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) test linked to the Haney fight. As of this writing, Garcia’s representation hasn’t publically addressed the reported positive test.

Rafael also reports that Garcia tested positive for Ostarine three different times before and after the Haney fight. He failed two urine tests during weigh-in day on April 19th, and once on fight day on April 20th.

Garcia defeated Haney by majority decision to hand the WBC super lightweight champion his first career defeat. But, Haney retained the title after Garcia missed championship weight by just over three pounds the day before.