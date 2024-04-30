Paige VanZant offers update on BKFC deal after signing contract with Misfits Boxing: “I’m here to stay”

While Paige VanZant has a new multi-fight deal with Misfits Boxing, she’s not done fighting in BKFC either.

’12 Gauge’ has had a strange career since leaving the UFC in mid-2020. Paige VanZant’s deal expired after a submission loss to Amanda Ribas, and she quickly showed interest in signing with Bellator, or other MMA companies. Instead, she shocked MMA fans by signing with David Feldman’s BKFC.

However, Paige VanZant struggled in her two outings in the BFKC ring. In February 2021, she suffered a unanimous decision loss and followed that up with another defeat to Rachel Ostovich in July. After that defeat to the Hawaiian, she took some time off from fighting. Instead, VanZant embarked on a brief career in AEW and began racking in money on OnlyFans.

Nearly three years on from her last fight in BKFC, Paige VanZant has signed a deal to compete in Misfits Boxing. The upstart promotion founded by KSI and Mams Taylor has largely focused on staging influencer fights. However, they’ve since signed other seasoned combat sports veterans including Chris Avila, Idris Virgo, Alan Belcher, and now ’12 Gauge’.

Paige VanZant opens up on BKFC deal, new contract with Misfits Boxing

On May 25th, Paige VanZant will compete for the Misfits Boxing middleweight title against influencer-turned-fighter Elle Brooke. However, that doesn’t mean that the former UFC fighter plans to stop competing in BFKC. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, VanZant revealed that she had one more fight with David Feldman, and planned to fulfill her obligations.

“We’d been training for this. We kind of knew me boxing on Misfits was going to happen eventually.” Paige VanZant stated in the interview. “We got it all settled down and now I’ve got a boxing match coming up. Misfits actually signed me to a multi-fight contract. So I think there’s rumors they want me to fight again in Dubai, at one of their cards. I’m here to stay. Of course there’s other opportunities, I still definitely will be in BKFC.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

She continued, “I absolutely love the promotion. I loved bare-knuckle boxing. So this is just another one of those boxing matches and it’s really, really exciting. Oh absolutely [I will fight in BKFC again], I believe I still have one more fight on my contract with them. They were nice enough to let me come do a boxing match with gloves on. I offered it to my opponent if she wanted to do bare-knuckle, she said no. So, BKFC will definitely see me again.”

What do you make of these comments from Paige VanZant? Do you believe she will score a victory in her Misfits Boxing debut this summer?