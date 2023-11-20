Michael Venom Page hints at UFC signing after Bellator-PFL merger: “Moving on to the next chapter”

By Josh Evanoff - November 20, 2023

Former Bellator title challenger Michael Venom Page continues to hint at a potential UFC signing.

Michael 'Venom' Page

Earlier today, Bellator announced its long-awaited merger with the PFL. As previously reported, the two companies were in talks for a sale throughout most of this year. Due to Showtime dropping combat sports, other figures such as Michael Venom Page began to look for a new home elsewhere.

‘MVP’ revealed his decision to become a free agent earlier this year, amid Bellator’s uncertainty. While that company will survive and hopefully thrive under PFL’s leadership, it seems that Michael Venom Page won’t be a part of it. On Instagram earlier today, the former title challenger commented on the merger.

There, Michael Venom Page wished Bellator well and noted that each of them was moving on to the next chapter. While he didn’t say what that next chapter will be, he’s been linked to a UFC signing for a few months now. Furthermore,  names such as Michel Pereira have already called him out.

RELATED: PFL FOUNDER DONN DAVIS BELIEVES DANA WHITE IS “WORRIED” ABOUT THEIR PROMOTION

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael Page (@michaelvenompage)

Here’s to both of us moving on to the next chapter. Thank you @bellatormma for some great memories.” – The former welterweight title challenger wrote on social media earlier today.

While Michael Venom Page didn’t name the UFC as his “next chapter”, the two sides have been in talks. Earlier this year, Dana White confirmed as such and stated that he liked the welterweight. Last month at UFC 294, the two reportedly met up, with the former Bellator fighter sharing a picture of the two on social media.

What do you make of this news? Where do you want to see Venom Page fight moving forward? Bellator, PFL, or the UFC?

