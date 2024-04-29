Francis Ngannou shares a heartfelt message after his 18-month-old son passes away: “Why is life so unfair?”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou posted a heartfelt message on social media following the death of his 18-month-old son.

On Monday, it was revealed by Cameroonian outlet 237online, that Ngannou’s son passed away at just 18 months old. The cause of death is unknown, but Ngannou’s manager Marquel Martin took to social media to confirm the news.

Please respect @francis_ngannou and his family during this traumatic time 🙏🏾 I along with millions others will be praying for their strength🙏🏾 🕊️ #perspective #WhatReallyMatters — Marquel Martin (@Marquel_Martin) April 29, 2024

Francis Nganou then took to social media to share a heartfelt message following the death of his son.

What's the purpose of life if what we're fighting tooth and nail to get away from is what finally hit us the hardest!?

Why is life so unfair and merciless?

Why does life always take what we don't have? I'm fucking tired — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 29, 2024

Ngannou’s head coach Eric Nicksick also took to social media to share an emotional message.

It’s been a heavy few days, words can’t express the pain we all feel for the Ngannou family during this time. Please keep Francis and his family in your heart, and may this be a reminder of the fragility of life. Say “I love you,” more often, tomorrow isn’t guaranteed. ❤️ https://t.co/V6QVzbXKVi — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) April 29, 2024

Our thoughts and prayers are with Francis Ngannou and his family during this troubling time for the former UFC heavyweight champion.

Francis Ngannou last competed in boxing back in March when he suffered a second-round knockout loss to Anthony Joshua. Before that, he suffered a split decision loss to Tyson Fury in his pro boxing debut. Ngannou last competed in MMA back in January of 2022 when he beat Ciryl Gane by decision to defend his heavyweight title for the first time. He won the title in March of 2021 when he knocked out Stipe Miocic.