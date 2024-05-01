WATCH | Canelo Alvarez confronts Oscar De La Hoya at press conference after ‘Golden Boy’ mentions drug history

By Josh Evanoff - May 1, 2024

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia press conference got out of hand today, thanks to Oscar De La Hoya.

Canelo Alvarez, Oscar De La Hoya

This Saturday night in Las Vegas, the undisputed super-middleweight champion will return to the ring. Standing opposite the dominant Canelo Alvarez will be the rising prospect, Jaime Munguia. The undefeated Mexican boxer is coming off a knockout win over John Ryder earlier this year, and will now get his crack at the champion.

For those unaware, Jaime Munguia is managed and promoted by Oscar De La Hoya. The controversial ‘Golden Boy’ has been in the boxing community for decades now. He was first a fighter, and now a promoter. De La Hoya has made many enemies during his time in the sport, and few are bigger than Canelo Alvarez.

The two worked together for around a decade, as Oscar De La Hoya guided Canelo Alvarez to some of his biggest paydays. However, they parted ways years ago now. At the crux of the conflict was money, and De La Hoya’s promotional skills. Alvarez has claimed that the promoter has stolen money from him, and wasn’t as good at promoting his bouts as he should’ve been.

For years, Oscar De La Hoya and Canelo Alvarez have been at odds, but things have escalated in the last few months. The latter has blasted his former promoter in the build to his upcoming fight. Earlier today, De La Hoya responded in kind. The former champion stated that the Mexican boxer refuses to give him credit for helping his career, and also mentioned his past drug test failures.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DAZN Boxing (@daznboxing)


Canelo Alvarez confronts former boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya at press conference

“There were times that work wasn’t my priority due to my mental health which I had neglected for so long. But that doesn’t change the fact that Golden Boy built Canelo Alvarez, period.” Oscar De La Hoya stated at the press conference. “The company you fought under for decades has always had one name, and it’s mine. So put some f*cking respect on it. As for Jaime, he is always there to be great.”

He continued, “Just as he will be this Saturday night. This serves as a bit of a full circle for him. Remember when Jaime was 21 years old and volunteered to step in against ‘GGG’ and Canelo failed two drug tests? Though Jaime wasn’t able to fulfill in his dream in 2018, on Saturday night, he will do just that. He will fulfill his dream, and become world champion.”

After those comments, Canelo Alvarez got out of his seat and confronted Oscar De La Hoya. Luckily, security got involved and the two quickly sat down. However, they continued to throw shots at each other throughout the entire press conference from afar.

What do you make of this boxing news featuring Oscar De La Hoya? Will you watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia this Saturday?

