Deontay Wilder booked for second boxing match, set to face undefeated heavyweight in August

By Josh Evanoff - April 30, 2024

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder plans to have not one, but two boxing matches this summer.

Deontay Wilder

‘The Bronze Bomber’ has been out of the ring since December. In the co-main event of the ‘Day Of Reckoning’ card, Deontay Wilder faced former champion Joseph Parker. The American was expected to face Anthony Joshua if he could score a victory, but he didn’t. Parker largely dominated Wilder last winter, handing him a unanimous decision defeat.

As a result, his long-awaited clash with ‘AJ’ fell apart, and Deontay Wilder was replaced by Francis Ngannou. However, the former heavyweight champion had no plans of retiring. After his upset loss to Parker, Wilder stated that he still would box Joshua some day, and that he planned to work back to the contest.

It seems that he’s sticking true to his word. Earlier this year, Deontay Wilder booked a fight for June 1st in Saudi Arabia, against Zhilei Zhang. ‘Big Bang’ is also coming off a loss to Joseph Parker in March. The two heavyweights will fight in the co-main event of the long-discussed Matchroom vs. Queensberry event. If Wilder gets through the Chinese boxer, he will seemingly meet Jared Anderson.

The news was announced by Turki Alalshikh earlier this week on X. In a recent post, the architect of Saudi Arabia’s move into boxing was seen standing next to the rising heavyweight Jared Anderson. ‘The Real Big Baby’ is currently holding a 17-0 record, last defeating Ryad Merhy earlier this month by unanimous decision.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL VS. MIKE TYSON RULES REVEALED, BOUT WILL BE SANCTIONED AS A PROFESSIONAL BOXING MATCH

Deontay Wilder, Joseph Parker, Boxing

Former boxing champion Deontay Wilder slated to face Jared Anderson on August 3rd

“The talented Jared Anderson is with us now on August 3rd Riyadh Season card at LA against the “Bronze Bomber” Deontay Wilder – if he’s ready by then to fight after 1st of June’s fight against Zhilei Zhang.” Turki Alalshikh wrote on X. “I always believe that boxing would be at its peak when you have young American heavyweights like Jared Anderson which I also believe in his talent and his promising future. My advice to him ‘Focus on your future, training, and commitment and you will reach to your goals.'”

He concluded, “Happy to collaborate with Top Rank again – Riyadh Season card 3rd of August in LA, will be one for the history”

That August 3rd card that Turki Alalshikh is referring to is a stacked one. The card is set to be headlined by Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov and also features other bouts such as Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Jarrell Miller. Now, the event could feature Deontay Wilder vs. Jared Anderson if ‘The Bronze Bomber’ defeats Zhilei Zhang in June.

What do you make of this boxing announcement? Do you believe Deontay Wilder will defeat Zhilei Zhang or Jared Anderson this summer?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Deontay Wilder

Related

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson rules revealed, bout will be sanctioned as a professional boxing match

Josh Evanoff - April 29, 2024
Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya continue beef ahead of Jaime Munguia title fight: "I don't want him in my life"

Fernando Quiles - April 28, 2024

There is no love lost between Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya.

Ryan Garcia, Sean O'Malley
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman questions Sean O'Malley for considering Ryan Garcia superfight

Harry Kettle - April 27, 2024

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has given his thoughts on Sean O’Malley toying with the idea of a superfight against Ryan Garcia.

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney
Devin Haney

Devin Haney calls for a rematch against Ryan Garcia: "Give the fans a FAIR fight"

Josh Evanoff - April 25, 2024

Devin Haney wants another shot at Ryan Garcia in the boxing ring.

Mark Hunt, Dana White
Dana White

Mark Hunt explodes at 'b*tch' Dana White after Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney boxing purses revealed

Curtis Calhoun - April 25, 2024

Mark Hunt thinks the recently disclosed Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney boxing purses show UFC president Dana White is financially low-balling fighters.

Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo campaigns to get on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson after UFC 301

Cole Shelton - April 25, 2024
Terence Crawford
Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford comeback fight set for August, 'Bud' to target title in fourth weight class

Josh Evanoff - April 24, 2024

Former unified welterweight champion Terence Crawford will be returning to the boxing ring in August.

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney
Devin Haney

Michael Bisping reacts to Devin Haney’s post-fight celebrations following Ryan Garcia loss: “That’s crazy”

Harry Kettle - April 24, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has reacted to Devin Haney celebrating following his defeat to Ryan Garcia.

Ryan Garcia
Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia reveals mind-boggling eight-figure payday for Devin Haney boxing match

Josh Evanoff - April 23, 2024

Ryan Garcia is expecting to make upwards of $50 million for his boxing match against Devin Haney.

Ryan Garcia knocks down Devin Haney
Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia confirms pre-fight antics were faked for Devin Haney boxing match: "I wasn't going to budge for anybody"

Josh Evanoff - April 23, 2024

Ryan Garcia was drinking during training camp for his boxing match with Devin Haney, but he was far from crazy.