Deontay Wilder booked for second boxing match, set to face undefeated heavyweight in August

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder plans to have not one, but two boxing matches this summer.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ has been out of the ring since December. In the co-main event of the ‘Day Of Reckoning’ card, Deontay Wilder faced former champion Joseph Parker. The American was expected to face Anthony Joshua if he could score a victory, but he didn’t. Parker largely dominated Wilder last winter, handing him a unanimous decision defeat.

As a result, his long-awaited clash with ‘AJ’ fell apart, and Deontay Wilder was replaced by Francis Ngannou. However, the former heavyweight champion had no plans of retiring. After his upset loss to Parker, Wilder stated that he still would box Joshua some day, and that he planned to work back to the contest.

It seems that he’s sticking true to his word. Earlier this year, Deontay Wilder booked a fight for June 1st in Saudi Arabia, against Zhilei Zhang. ‘Big Bang’ is also coming off a loss to Joseph Parker in March. The two heavyweights will fight in the co-main event of the long-discussed Matchroom vs. Queensberry event. If Wilder gets through the Chinese boxer, he will seemingly meet Jared Anderson.

The news was announced by Turki Alalshikh earlier this week on X. In a recent post, the architect of Saudi Arabia’s move into boxing was seen standing next to the rising heavyweight Jared Anderson. ‘The Real Big Baby’ is currently holding a 17-0 record, last defeating Ryad Merhy earlier this month by unanimous decision.

Former boxing champion Deontay Wilder slated to face Jared Anderson on August 3rd

“The talented Jared Anderson is with us now on August 3rd Riyadh Season card at LA against the “Bronze Bomber” Deontay Wilder – if he’s ready by then to fight after 1st of June’s fight against Zhilei Zhang.” Turki Alalshikh wrote on X. “I always believe that boxing would be at its peak when you have young American heavyweights like Jared Anderson which I also believe in his talent and his promising future. My advice to him ‘Focus on your future, training, and commitment and you will reach to your goals.'”

He concluded, “Happy to collaborate with Top Rank again – Riyadh Season card 3rd of August in LA, will be one for the history”

That August 3rd card that Turki Alalshikh is referring to is a stacked one. The card is set to be headlined by Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov and also features other bouts such as Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Jarrell Miller. Now, the event could feature Deontay Wilder vs. Jared Anderson if ‘The Bronze Bomber’ defeats Zhilei Zhang in June.

What do you make of this boxing announcement? Do you believe Deontay Wilder will defeat Zhilei Zhang or Jared Anderson this summer?