Video | Ryan Garcia shares message after testing positive for PEDs ahead of Devin Haney fight: “Everybody knows that I don’t cheat!”

By Harry Kettle - May 1, 2024

Boxing sensation Ryan Garcia has responded after testing positive for PEDs ahead of his bout with Devin Haney.

Ryan Garcia knocks down Devin Haney

It goes without saying that Ryan Garcia’s win over Devin Haney served as a tremendous upset. However, things have turned sour in the last 24 hours. That’s because it has been reported that Garcia tested positive for Ostarine in a recent Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) test.

RELATED: Report: Ryan Garcia tests positive for banned PED linked to Devin Haney boxing fight

Right now, the boxing world seems to be split. Some are immediately condemning Ryan, whereas others want to wait and see what comes from the test, giving him the benefit of the doubt.

Now, we’ve heard from the man himself in a statement on social media.

Garcia responds

“What’s up everybody. I came on here to address this bull-f***ing-s*** claim that I cheated. Everybody knows that I don’t cheat. What can I say? Why didn’t they come out with this before the fight if they found it before. Why’d they let me step into the ring as a cheater, and then come out with the victory, and then they post this, you know? Again, these are people that are trying to attack me for whatever reason. But, no weapon against me shall prosper. I’ve never taken a steroid in my life, I don’t even know where to get steroids, at the end of the day. I barely take supplements. They’re saying it comes from the Ashwagandha, that’s f***ing retarded, so. Big lies, I beat his [Devin Haney’s] ass. F*** outta here. Everybody go to Warwick tonight, it’s lit. let’s get it!”

What do you make of this positive test result for Ryan Garcia? Do you believe there’s a chance it was a tainted supplement? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Devin Haney Ryan Garcia

Related

Ryan Garcia

Report: Ryan Garcia tests positive for banned PED linked to Devin Haney boxing fight

Curtis Calhoun - May 1, 2024
Canelo Alvarez, Oscar De La Hoya
Canelo Alvarez

WATCH | Canelo Alvarez confronts Oscar De La Hoya at press conference after 'Golden Boy' mentions drug history

Josh Evanoff - May 1, 2024

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia press conference got out of hand today, thanks to Oscar De La Hoya.

Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson reveals he's targeting professional boxing debut, wants to face 'a legend of the sport'

Curtis Calhoun - April 30, 2024

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson is the latest MMA legend to express profound interest in moving to boxing.

Paige VanZant
Boxing News

Paige VanZant offers update on BKFC deal after signing contract with Misfits Boxing: "I'm here to stay"

Josh Evanoff - April 30, 2024

While Paige VanZant has a new multi-fight deal with Misfits Boxing, she’s not done fighting in BKFC either.

Deontay Wilder
Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder booked for second boxing match, set to face undefeated heavyweight in August

Josh Evanoff - April 30, 2024

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder plans to have not one, but two boxing matches this summer.

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson rules revealed, bout will be sanctioned as a professional boxing match

Josh Evanoff - April 29, 2024
Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya continue beef ahead of Jaime Munguia title fight: "I don't want him in my life"

Fernando Quiles - April 28, 2024

There is no love lost between Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya.

Ryan Garcia, Sean O'Malley
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman questions Sean O'Malley for considering Ryan Garcia superfight

Harry Kettle - April 27, 2024

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has given his thoughts on Sean O’Malley toying with the idea of a superfight against Ryan Garcia.

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney
Devin Haney

Devin Haney calls for a rematch against Ryan Garcia: "Give the fans a FAIR fight"

Josh Evanoff - April 25, 2024

Devin Haney wants another shot at Ryan Garcia in the boxing ring.

Mark Hunt, Dana White
Dana White

Mark Hunt explodes at 'b*tch' Dana White after Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney boxing purses revealed

Curtis Calhoun - April 25, 2024

Mark Hunt thinks the recently disclosed Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney boxing purses show UFC president Dana White is financially low-balling fighters.