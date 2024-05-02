Video | Ryan Garcia shares message after testing positive for PEDs ahead of Devin Haney fight: “Everybody knows that I don’t cheat!”
Boxing sensation Ryan Garcia has responded after testing positive for PEDs ahead of his bout with Devin Haney.
It goes without saying that Ryan Garcia’s win over Devin Haney served as a tremendous upset. However, things have turned sour in the last 24 hours. That’s because it has been reported that Garcia tested positive for Ostarine in a recent Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) test.
Right now, the boxing world seems to be split. Some are immediately condemning Ryan, whereas others want to wait and see what comes from the test, giving him the benefit of the doubt.
Now, we’ve heard from the man himself in a statement on social media.
Garcia responds
“What’s up everybody. I came on here to address this bull-f***ing-s*** claim that I cheated. Everybody knows that I don’t cheat. What can I say? Why didn’t they come out with this before the fight if they found it before. Why’d they let me step into the ring as a cheater, and then come out with the victory, and then they post this, you know? Again, these are people that are trying to attack me for whatever reason. But, no weapon against me shall prosper. I’ve never taken a steroid in my life, I don’t even know where to get steroids, at the end of the day. I barely take supplements. They’re saying it comes from the Ashwagandha, that’s f***ing retarded, so. Big lies, I beat his [Devin Haney’s] ass. F*** outta here. Everybody go to Warwick tonight, it’s lit. let’s get it!”
What do you make of this positive test result for Ryan Garcia? Do you believe there’s a chance it was a tainted supplement? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
