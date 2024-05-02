Video | Ryan Garcia shares message after testing positive for PEDs ahead of Devin Haney fight: “Everybody knows that I don’t cheat!”

Boxing sensation Ryan Garcia has responded after testing positive for PEDs ahead of his bout with Devin Haney.

It goes without saying that Ryan Garcia’s win over Devin Haney served as a tremendous upset. However, things have turned sour in the last 24 hours. That’s because it has been reported that Garcia tested positive for Ostarine in a recent Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) test.

Right now, the boxing world seems to be split. Some are immediately condemning Ryan, whereas others want to wait and see what comes from the test, giving him the benefit of the doubt.

Now, we’ve heard from the man himself in a statement on social media.