Donn Davis eyeing PFL vs. Bellator championship card for February: “Best card possible”

By Josh Evanoff - November 20, 2023

PFL executive Donn Davis is hoping to see his best face Bellator’s early next year.

PFL cage

Earlier today, the Bellator-PFL sale was made official. Throughout much of this year, the two companies were in talks, especially after Showtime made the decision to drop combat sports. While already rumored, the announcement this fall made Donn Davis and others get this deal finalized.

As a part of the deal, PFL will run Bellator as a separate company. Furthermore, Scott Coker has already been invited to stay on board and help run the promotion. While they don’t have any immediate plans for a merger, Donn Davis does want to see some competition between the two brands.

In fact, Donn Davis would love to see PFL’s champions face Bellator’s titleholders. The executive discussed the news during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. There, he stated that the championship card would be targeted for February. Due to the 2024 PFL season starting in April, there’s a limited window to make the card happen. However, they’re trying to make it happen.

RELATED: MICHAEL VENOM PAGE HINTS AT UFC SIGNING AFTER BELLATOR-PFL MERGER: “MOVING ON TO THE NEXT CHAPTER”

Sean-OConnell-Kayla-Harrison

PhotoCred: Twitter – @PFLMMA

“Yes [we want to make that type of event], ideally we’d like to make it in the first quarter [of 2024].” Donn Davis stated to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour following the Bellator-PFL sale. “Because the season starts in April, and we’re going to try and launch the reimagined Bellator in March. So, we’d love to do that event in February if we could.”

He continued, “Now [that’s] barring the health of all of the fighters. We want that to be the best card possible, but we would love to do that in February if we could.”

What do you make of these comments from Donn Davis? Do you want to see the PFL vs. Bellator card in 2024?

Related

Donn Davis and Dana White

PFL founder Donn Davis believes Dana White is "worried" about their promotion

Cole Shelton - November 20, 2023
Scott Coker
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL reportedly offers Bellator president Scott Coker "an opportunity to stay on"

Cole Shelton - November 20, 2023

PFL founder Donn Davis says they are offering Bellator president Scott Coker an opportunity to stay on if he wants.

Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL officially acquires Bellator MMA: “Our fighter roster is equal to UFC”

Susan Cox - November 20, 2023

The PFL has officially acquired Bellator MMA, and in doing so has stated, ‘Our fighter roster is equal to UFC’.

Kayla Harrison
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL reveals pay-per-view price for their ‘2023 World Championship’ event

Harry Kettle - November 20, 2023

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced their pay-per-view price for their 2023 World Championship event.

Sergio Pettis vs. Patchy Mix
Patchy Mix

Patchy Mix reflects on tough upbringing after Bellator 301 title win: “I come from absolutely nothing, man”

Zain Bando - November 18, 2023

Friday night at Wintrust Arena was Patchy Mix’s crowing achievement.

Sergio Pettis, Patchy Mix, Bellator 301, Results, Bellator

Sergio Pettis reacts following title loss to Patchy Mix at Bellator 301: "It's your time now"

Chris Taylor - November 18, 2023
Patricky Pitbull
Patricky Pitbull

Patricky Pitbull unsure Bellator lightweight tournament will continue after PFL sale: "Losing $2 million"

Josh Evanoff - November 17, 2023

Former Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull is just as unsure of the company’s future as anyone.

Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson
Patchy Mix

Bellator 301: 'Amosov vs. Jackson' Live Results And Highlights

Zain Bando - November 17, 2023

Now that all 32 fighters have weighed in, Bellator 301 is official for tonight at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. The final Bellator event in the history of Showtime Sports features two title fights plus a highly-anticipated lightweight Grand Prix semifinal bout.

Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson
Patchy Mix

Bellator 301: 'Amosov vs. Jackson' Weigh-In Results: 1 fighter misses weight

Zain Bando - November 16, 2023

Bellator 301 takes place Friday night from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill., as it is the promotion’s third trip back to “The Windy City” in one year and its second of 2023.

Sergio Pettis vs. Patchy Mix
Patchy Mix

Sergio Pettis sends message to aspiring athletes: “I just want to be an example for everyone"

Zain Bando - November 15, 2023

Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix will meet in the co-main event of Bellator 301 on Friday night in Chicago to unify the promotion’s bantamweight titles. Pettis, who turned 30 in August, said Wednesday that his return to the cage is more than just about completing the journey.