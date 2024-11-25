Francis Ngannou says Jon Jones “doesn’t need” the Tom Aspinall fight: “There’s nothing that he’s going to make in that fight other than money”

Francis Ngannou doesn’t believe that Jon Jones needs to fight Tom Aspinall as talk of a potential superfight continues.

Right now, Jon Jones is the name on everyone’s lips. Following his win over Stipe Miocic, the masses want to know what’s next for him. Of course, the win over Stipe was impressive, but fans want to see him take on someone in their prime at heavyweight. In other words, they want to see him battle Tom Aspinall.

It’s the bout that everyone has been waiting to see. Aspinall is the interim champion, and he’s earned the right to collide with Jones if the situation arises. Now, it’s a case of seeing whether or not ‘Bones’ will sign on the dotted line.

Francis Ngannou, a man who was in a similar spot with Jones, recently had the following to say on the ordeal.