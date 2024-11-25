Francis Ngannou says Jon Jones “doesn’t need” the Tom Aspinall fight: “There’s nothing that he’s going to make in that fight other than money”
Francis Ngannou doesn’t believe that Jon Jones needs to fight Tom Aspinall as talk of a potential superfight continues.
Right now, Jon Jones is the name on everyone’s lips. Following his win over Stipe Miocic, the masses want to know what’s next for him. Of course, the win over Stipe was impressive, but fans want to see him take on someone in their prime at heavyweight. In other words, they want to see him battle Tom Aspinall.
RELATED: Coach Firas Zahabi doesn’t think Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will happen: ‘This is going to be a dangerous fight’
It’s the bout that everyone has been waiting to see. Aspinall is the interim champion, and he’s earned the right to collide with Jones if the situation arises. Now, it’s a case of seeing whether or not ‘Bones’ will sign on the dotted line.
Francis Ngannou, a man who was in a similar spot with Jones, recently had the following to say on the ordeal.
Ngannou’s view on Jones vs Aspinall
“I think this is about a negotiation situation here that we don’t know the ups and downs and I think he’s in the position to claim what he wants,” Ngannou told TMZ Sports.
“As he has said, Aspinall needs that fight, (Jones) doesn’t need it. And when you look at it, it’s pretty much true. There’s nothing that he’s going to make in that fight other than money but for Aspinall, that will be everything,” Ngannou continued.
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
At the very least, it’s nice to know that this is still a distinct possibility.
Are you interested in seeing Jon Jones battle it out with Tom Aspinall? If we do ever get the chance to see that fight, who are you backing to win and why? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Francis Ngannou Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC