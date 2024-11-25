Francis Ngannou says Jon Jones “doesn’t need” the Tom Aspinall fight: “There’s nothing that he’s going to make in that fight other than money”

By Harry Kettle - November 25, 2024

Francis Ngannou doesn’t believe that Jon Jones needs to fight Tom Aspinall as talk of a potential superfight continues.

Jon Jones

Right now, Jon Jones is the name on everyone’s lips. Following his win over Stipe Miocic, the masses want to know what’s next for him. Of course, the win over Stipe was impressive, but fans want to see him take on someone in their prime at heavyweight. In other words, they want to see him battle Tom Aspinall.

RELATED: Coach Firas Zahabi doesn’t think Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will happen: ‘This is going to be a dangerous fight’

It’s the bout that everyone has been waiting to see. Aspinall is the interim champion, and he’s earned the right to collide with Jones if the situation arises. Now, it’s a case of seeing whether or not ‘Bones’ will sign on the dotted line.

Francis Ngannou, a man who was in a similar spot with Jones, recently had the following to say on the ordeal.

Ngannou’s view on Jones vs Aspinall

“I think this is about a negotiation situation here that we don’t know the ups and downs and I think he’s in the position to claim what he wants,” Ngannou told TMZ Sports.

“As he has said, Aspinall needs that fight, (Jones) doesn’t need it. And when you look at it, it’s pretty much true. There’s nothing that he’s going to make in that fight other than money but for Aspinall, that will be everything,” Ngannou continued.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

At the very least, it’s nice to know that this is still a distinct possibility.

Are you interested in seeing Jon Jones battle it out with Tom Aspinall? If we do ever get the chance to see that fight, who are you backing to win and why? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Francis Ngannou Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Carlos Ulberg

Carlos Ulberg has a recent title challenger in mind following recent win at UFC Macau: “For the next step”

Harry Kettle - November 25, 2024
Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones reveals he is already in “negotiations” with the UFC following recent win over Stipe Miocic: “I will be competing in 2025, more than likely”

Harry Kettle - November 25, 2024

Jon Jones has said he’s already in negotiations with the Ultimate Fighting Championship over his next fight.

Deiveson Figueiredo
UFC

Deiveson Figueiredo speaks out on UFC Macau loss to Petr Yan: 'I always come back stronger'

Fernando Quiles - November 24, 2024

Deiveson Figueiredo has spoken on falling short against Petr Yan.

Jamahal Hill
Magomed Ankalaev

Former UFC champion Jamahal Hill slams Magomed Ankalaev: 'I can do beef like that, f*** you'

Fernando Quiles - November 24, 2024

Jamahal Hill has taken aim at Magomed Ankalaev.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Coach Firas Zahabi doesn't think Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will happen: 'This is going to be a dangerous fight'

Fernando Quiles - November 24, 2024

MMA coach Firas Zahabi doesn’t believe fight fans will ever see Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall.

Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley thinks UFC title fight is possible with dominant showing over Colby Covington: 'It’s the entertainment business'

Fernando Quiles - November 24, 2024
Alexandre Pantoja
UFC

UFC 310 prelims set to be one of the most stacked of 2024

Harry Kettle - November 23, 2024

The UFC 310 prelims, as confirmed on today’s UFC broadcast, look set to be one of the most stacked set of prelims of the year.

Islam Makhachev, Conor McGregor
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev hits out at Conor McGregor following civil case defeat

Harry Kettle - November 23, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has hit out at Conor McGregor following the latter’s recent loss in court.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor lashes out at victim in civil case defeat

Harry Kettle - November 23, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has lashed out at Nikita Hand following the verdict in his sexual assault civil case.

Muslim Salikhov, UFC Macau, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Macau Bonus Report: Muslim Salikhov one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

The Octagon returned to China for today’s UFC Macau event and four fighters walked away with $50k performance bonuses.