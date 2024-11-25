Carlos Ulberg has a recent title challenger in mind following recent win at UFC Macau: “For the next step”

UFC star Carlos Ulberg has an interesting idea in mind for his next fight as he continues to climb up the rankings.

Following his win over Volkan Oezdemir last weekend, Carlos Ulberg is looking like a real contender at 205 pounds. While he isn’t quite at the point of a title shot yet, it certainly seems as if he’s only one or two more emphatic wins away from making a claim. With that being said, he needs to find the right dance partner for his next opponent.

Given what Alex Pereira has already achieved in the division, you’d have to think it’s all about making a statement. Ulberg wants to prove that he belongs with the very best and in order to do that, he needs to take out someone of note.

In his post-fight interview with UFC.com, Carlos listed one name in particular that stands out to him.