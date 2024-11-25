Carlos Ulberg has a recent title challenger in mind following recent win at UFC Macau: “For the next step”

By Harry Kettle - November 25, 2024

UFC star Carlos Ulberg has an interesting idea in mind for his next fight as he continues to climb up the rankings.

Carlos Ulberg

Following his win over Volkan Oezdemir last weekend, Carlos Ulberg is looking like a real contender at 205 pounds. While he isn’t quite at the point of a title shot yet, it certainly seems as if he’s only one or two more emphatic wins away from making a claim. With that being said, he needs to find the right dance partner for his next opponent.

RELATED: Carlos Ulberg believes win over Volkan Oezdemir could earn him a title shot: “Anything can happen”

Given what Alex Pereira has already achieved in the division, you’d have to think it’s all about making a statement. Ulberg wants to prove that he belongs with the very best and in order to do that, he needs to take out someone of note.

In his post-fight interview with UFC.com, Carlos listed one name in particular that stands out to him.

Ulberg looks to the future

“Obviously, Khalil had that opportunity last time, so I think for the next step, my next step would be up against a guy like Khalil Rountree,” Ulberg told UFC.com in a post-fight interview.

Quotes via MMA Mania

He went on to say that he’d like to fight at UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia. That’s scheduled for February 8, so given the damage that Khalil Rountree Jr sustained against Alex Pereira, you’d have to think that is an ambitious target. Either way, though, he’s progressing at a rate that could make for a pretty interesting twelve months for him.

What do you believe should be next for Carlos Ulberg in the Ultimate Fighting Championship? Can you picture him becoming a world champion one day? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Carlos Ulberg UFC

Related

Jon Jones

Jon Jones reveals he is already in “negotiations” with the UFC following recent win over Stipe Miocic: “I will be competing in 2025, more than likely”

Harry Kettle - November 25, 2024
Deiveson Figueiredo
UFC

Deiveson Figueiredo speaks out on UFC Macau loss to Petr Yan: 'I always come back stronger'

Fernando Quiles - November 24, 2024

Deiveson Figueiredo has spoken on falling short against Petr Yan.

Jamahal Hill
Magomed Ankalaev

Former UFC champion Jamahal Hill slams Magomed Ankalaev: 'I can do beef like that, f*** you'

Fernando Quiles - November 24, 2024

Jamahal Hill has taken aim at Magomed Ankalaev.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Coach Firas Zahabi doesn't think Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will happen: 'This is going to be a dangerous fight'

Fernando Quiles - November 24, 2024

MMA coach Firas Zahabi doesn’t believe fight fans will ever see Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall.

Joaquin Buckley
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley thinks UFC title fight is possible with dominant showing over Colby Covington: 'It’s the entertainment business'

Fernando Quiles - November 24, 2024

Joaquin Buckley believes he can earn a UFC title shot with a dominant showing against Colby Covington.

Alexandre Pantoja

UFC 310 prelims set to be one of the most stacked of 2024

Harry Kettle - November 23, 2024
Islam Makhachev, Conor McGregor
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev hits out at Conor McGregor following civil case defeat

Harry Kettle - November 23, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has hit out at Conor McGregor following the latter’s recent loss in court.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor lashes out at victim in civil case defeat

Harry Kettle - November 23, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has lashed out at Nikita Hand following the verdict in his sexual assault civil case.

Muslim Salikhov, UFC Macau, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Macau Bonus Report: Muslim Salikhov one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

The Octagon returned to China for today’s UFC Macau event and four fighters walked away with $50k performance bonuses.

Petr Yan, Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC Macau, Pros react, UFC
Petr Yan

Pros react after Petr Yan defeats Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Macau

Chris Taylor - November 23, 2024

Today’s UFC Macau event was headlined by a key men’s bantamweight bout featuring Petr Yan taking on Deiveson Figueiredo.