Carlos Ulberg has a recent title challenger in mind following recent win at UFC Macau: “For the next step”
UFC star Carlos Ulberg has an interesting idea in mind for his next fight as he continues to climb up the rankings.
Following his win over Volkan Oezdemir last weekend, Carlos Ulberg is looking like a real contender at 205 pounds. While he isn’t quite at the point of a title shot yet, it certainly seems as if he’s only one or two more emphatic wins away from making a claim. With that being said, he needs to find the right dance partner for his next opponent.
Given what Alex Pereira has already achieved in the division, you’d have to think it’s all about making a statement. Ulberg wants to prove that he belongs with the very best and in order to do that, he needs to take out someone of note.
In his post-fight interview with UFC.com, Carlos listed one name in particular that stands out to him.
“My next step would be up against a guy like Khalil Rountree.”
Ulberg looks to the future
“Obviously, Khalil had that opportunity last time, so I think for the next step, my next step would be up against a guy like Khalil Rountree,” Ulberg told UFC.com in a post-fight interview.
He went on to say that he’d like to fight at UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia. That’s scheduled for February 8, so given the damage that Khalil Rountree Jr sustained against Alex Pereira, you’d have to think that is an ambitious target. Either way, though, he’s progressing at a rate that could make for a pretty interesting twelve months for him.
What do you believe should be next for Carlos Ulberg in the Ultimate Fighting Championship? Can you picture him becoming a world champion one day? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
