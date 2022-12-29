Former UFC fighter and Ramzan Kadyrov-ally Abdul-Kerim Edilov passes away at 31 under mysterious circumstances

Former UFC light-heavyweight prospect Abdul-Kerim Edilov has reportedly passed away at 31 years old.

The news was initially reported by Chechen opposition movements 1ADAT and Niyso on their telegram channels. The report stated that he passed away earlier today, but no cause of death was given. It’s worth noting that Edilov was a strong ally of Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov.

In fact, the light-heavyweight was once seen as the dictator’s brightest prospect. Edilov was signed to the UFC in 2015. However, a failed drug test resulted in the Chechen having his debut delayed until September 2017 against Bojan Mihaljlovic.

‘The Chechnyan Lion’ dominated en route to a second-round stoppage victory. While Edilov’s UFC debut went flawlessly, he never fought in the promotion again. He instead took on a role as a friend and ally of Kadyrov. Edilov was close with the dictator’s children, taking on a coaching role as well.

In December 2021, Abdul-Kerim Edilov was given his first government position, as he was named Ramzan Kadyrov’s chief of staff. Three months later, the UFC veteran was named the deputy prime minister of Chechnya. However, Edilov resigned last month amidst reports he was at odds with Kadyrov.

Along with that, the light-heavyweight had seemingly stopped coaching the dictator’s sons. Instead, the role has gone to UFC middleweight Khamzat Chimaev. Furthermore, Edilov has stopped appearing in promotional videos for Kadyrov and his dictatorship.

Beyond his MMA career, Abdul-Kerim Edilov fought several times in the boxing ring. Since exiting the UFC in 2017, the Chechen had gone 4-0 in boxing. All four bouts came by the way of knockout, with his most recent being a first-round stoppage over Richard Lartley last November.

