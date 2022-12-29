KSI’s manager confirms boxing match with Dillon Danis is still on after contract issues: “No excuses left to back out now”

It seems that KSI vs. Dillon Danis will go ahead after all.

‘The Nightmare’ made his return in August, knocking out two opponents in one night on DAZN pay-per-view. Following the win, the British YouTuber again called out names such as Jake Paul and Andrew Tate, amongst others.

Instead, it was ‘El Jefe’ who answered the call. While Danis has zero professional boxing matches, he’s undefeated in the Bellator cage at 2-0. The jiu-jitsu ace is also a training partner and friend of former UFC double-champion Conor McGregor.

The fight was made following Dillon Danis attacking KSI during a Misfits Boxing weigh-in show last month. The pair were slated to headline a DAZN pay-per-view next month in the U.K., but those plans almost went awry.

Last night, the Bellator welterweight stated that the fight might not happen in an interview with Chael Sonnen. According to Danis, the bout was in danger due to a rehydration clause in the contract. The fight was slated for a 177-pound catchweight, with a hydrated weight of 185-pounds.

Despite Dillon Danis’s comments, it appears his bout with KSI will still go ahead. On Twitter, the YouTuber’s manager, Mams Taylor, stated that the fight will still happen. Along with that, he revealed that the weight clause will be taken out of the contract.

Ok how’s this…even though you signed and agreed to the contract 2 months ago…. We will take out the rehydration clause entirely so you have no excuses left to back out now. Nowhere to run. @dillondanis

“Ok how’s this…even though you signed and agreed to the contract 2 months ago…. We will take out the rehydration clause entirely so you have no excuses left to back out now. Nowhere to run. @dillondanis Let’s run it!… JJ will fight Danis who was well over 200 lbs in Austin, Texas. No rehydration clause! Unlike someone who cancelled their fight for the same reason. Suck that “dweeb””

Mams Taylor’s last comment is likely a shot at fellow YouTuber-turned-boxer, Jake Paul. In August, ‘The Problem Child’ canceled a cruiserweight clash with Hasim Rahman Jr. due to weight issues.

