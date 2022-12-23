Khamzat Chimaev to corner Ramzan Kadyrov’s son for his MMA debut

Khamzat Chimaev is reportedly set to corner Ramzan Kadyrov’s son for his mixed martial arts debut later today.

The influence of Ramzan Kadyrov in mixed martial arts cannot be overstated. For years now, he’s been associated with a string of fights across the entire sport.

That includes a parade of top stars including, but not limited to, Kamaru Usman, Khabib Nurmagmedov, Justin Gaethje and Henry Cejudo.

Perhaps most prominently, though, Kadyrov is pretty close with Khamzat Chimaev.

The Chechen dictator reportedly even spoke with Chimaev when he was considering retirement and pushed him towards sticking it out. Now, ‘Borz’ is one of the top contenders at welterweight in the UFC.

Kadyrov’s interest in MMA has also led to him investing in a promotion, ACA. Today, they have their ACA 150 show – with his 16-year-old son, Ali, being set to feature on the prelims.

According to reports, Chimaev will be there in Ali’s corner for his first pro appearance.

One reason to tune in for tomorrow's ACA 150 event. 16-years old Ali Kadyrov, Ramzan Kadyrov's son, will make his MMA debut against Islam Akbarov, with Khamzat Chimaev in his corner. pic.twitter.com/17cQJ1mpv5 — Matysek (@Matysek88) December 22, 2022

Chimaev rarely speaks about his association with Kadyrov. That makes sense, too, given that he has been involved in various sanctions and controversies related to accusations about his actions in his homeland.

Chimaev’s Kadyrov problem

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as if this controversy will go away anytime soon. Kadyrov’s team seems to be in a strong partnership with not only UFC fighters, but more specifically, fighters under the management of Ali Abdelaziz.

Ali Kadyrov’s opponent at ACA 150 will be Islam Akbarov, who will also make his professional debut. It will be contested over three fight-minute rounds in the lightweight division.

What are your thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev’s association and apparent friendship with Ramzan Kadyrov? Do you think the UFC will consider stepping in or will Dana White opt to stay quiet on the issue? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!