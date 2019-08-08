UFC Uruguay | Valentina Shevchenko says first fight against Liz Carmouche ended with ‘lucky strike’

Valentina Shevchenko is set for her second title defense when she takes on Liz Carmouche in the main event of UFC Uruguay.

The lead up to the fight has been interesting given the two fought back in 2010, when Carmouche beat Shevchenko by TKO after the doctor stopped the fight. Carmouche says it was a legit stoppage, while the current champion Shevchenko says it was a lucky strike and the fight shouldn’t have been stopped.

With no video of the bout, opinions are varying.

“It was a lucky strike for sure and I even felt the hit. We continued the fight because it was like a minute or two before the end and we continued grappling. After the end of the round the doctors came in and saw all the blood, and it was from the cut on my eyebrow, so they decided to stop the fight. I was against this,” Shevchenko said on BJPENN.com Radio. “I felt that I was able to continue the fight but they made their decision. So when they decided you can’t continue, there’s nothing you can do. So what happened, happened. Since then a lot of time has passed and now I have my opportunity to create the new decision, the new history of the fight and I feel good.”

Although Liz Carmouche does hold a win over Valentina Shevchenko, neither is viewing this as a rematch given it was so long ago when they fought. They also know both are different fighters now and are fighting at a different weight class than their first fight.

Valentina Shevchenko says Liz Carmouche rematch is not for revenge

Putting all that together, Shevchenko expects it to be a much different fight.

“You know, for me it’s not the revenge, it’s not an emotional thing, it’s not a personal thing. What was before, it was before, I never carried it with me through the years. I just like to keep moving forward and for me it’s going to be another challenge,” she said. “Another fight to defend my belt and keep the belt for as much time as I can. So it’s just going to be another fight for me. That’s why I’m training hard every day and every time thinking about my mindset.

“What success you have in previous fights is already in the past and now you are starting everything over. You cannot carry emotions or feelings from the last fight because you’re starting everything over with a new opponent,” she continued. “A different body type, different mindset, that’s why you have to be ready for anything. You have to prepare your body well, you have to prepare your mental well. All of this to be successful in your fight. This is what I’m working on every single day of my training.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/7/2019.