UFC Uruguay | Pro fighters make their picks for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche

In the main event of UFC Uruguay, flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will look to defend her title against Liz Carmouche.

The champion is coming off of a knockout win over Jessica Eye at UFC 238, while the challenger is on a two-fight winning streak. The Kyrgyzstani champion is a -1200 favorite, while her American challenger is a +700 underdog.

This will mark the second time the pair have fought. They first met nine years ago in a fight that ended with a controversial stoppage. Both Shevchenko and Carmouche have different views on that stoppage.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for this title fight. Here’s what they had to say.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche

Germaine de Randamie, UFC bantamweight: Valentina will win. I think she can finish this fight possibly by TKO but I wouldn’t be surprised if it the distance. Shevchenko is a savage.

Gillian Robertson, UFC flyweight: Carmouche beat Shevchenko before so there is a possibility she can do it again. But, I don’t see Shevchenko’s title reign ending here.

Trevin Giles, UFC middleweight: Shevchenko is a beast, I have to go with her. She will be the champion for a long time and I don’t think Carmouche will stop her.

Benito Lopez, UFC bantamweight: That is a tough fight, Carmouche is tough, and has beaten Valentina before. But, I think Shevchenko wins it but it is a close fight.

Jeremy Kennedy, PFL featherweight: Shevchenko, she is just on another level in the division and it will be hard to beat her.

Ode Osbourne, UFC bantamweight: Valentina will win it. The way she moves and flows and picks people apart is devastating and she will be the champ for a long time.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/7/2019.