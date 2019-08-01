BJPENN.COM Ep. 120 // Valentina Shevchenko | Arjan Bhullar | Zoila Frausto

Valentina Shevchenko joins us to preview her upcoming title defense on August 10th in Uruguay against Liz Carmouche. Following her sensational KO victory against Jessica Eye at UFC 238, Shevchenko hopes to keep that momentum and deliver another finish for the South American fans. We’ll get Valentina’s thoughts on Liz as an opponent, and the importance of nullifying a doctor stoppage TKO loss to Carmouche from earlier in their respective careers. A fight in which Shevchenko was dominating until the unfortunate ending. We’ll also hear Shevchenko’s assessment of the division, potential contenders, and her enthusiasm to help the UFC break into yet another new market.

Arjan Bhullar previews his ONE Championship debut this Friday in Manila at Dawn of Heroes. What came as a surprise to many, Arjan decided to leave the UFC riding a two-fight win streak and now looks to start a new chapter of his career with ONE. We’ll get the rundown of factors that led to his UFC departure, and why he believes that ONE Championship will help him realize his full superstar potential with Indian MMA fans. Plus, a full breakdown of his upcoming fight agains Mauro Cirelli, and Arjan’s assessment of the heavyweight landscape in the promotion.

Zoila Frausto previews her sophomore appearance with Combate Americas on Friday in her hometown of Fresno, California, as she faces Reina Cordoba. A true pioneer for women in combat sports, Zoila has finally overcome injuries and hurdles in her personal life that have led to a rejuvenation of a life-long passion for competition. We’ll discuss her goals to capture yet another championship, hear a breakdown of her opponent, how special this homecoming event is for her, and why the best is yet to come for “The Warrior Princess.”

