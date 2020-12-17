Marlon Vera expects to KO Jose Aldo and “let the division know I’m going to be a world champion”

Marlon Vera is expecting to get into a slugfest on Saturday night.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 17, Vera is set to battle Jose Aldo in a fight that was supposed to happen at both UFC 255 and 256. However, due to visa issues, the fight was delayed but for “Chito” he is just glad the fight got made.

“I was confident they were going to stick to the fight. It is simple, this is a big test for me and it is an opportunity for him to get back into the win column,” Vera said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “He has not done that good lately but he is still a good fighter. He’s only lost to the top of the division, he lost to (Yan, Moraes, Volkanovski). If somebody thinks the guy is done, he might be done, but he is still very tough and is still there.”

Although Aldo is on a three-fight losing streak, Marlon Vera knows how dangerous he still is. Chito also says it is hard to prepare for the Brazilian as he doesn’t know which Aldo will show up on Saturday.

“There are two fighters, there was the Aldo who was chopping down everyone’s leg with strong boxing. Then, there is the other Aldo who is just boxing and being explosive,” Vera explained. “I’m prepared for both versions. I’m willing to dig deep to win this fight. I won’t run away from the scrap from a bloody fight. If shit hit the fans, I will be enjoying it.”

Vera is well aware this is his hardest fight to date. However, he is confident he will overcome the first round and bring it on the former champion late. If he does that, he’s confident he will finish Aldo and cement his case as a contender at bantamweight.

“I am fighting the big dog and now it’s my time to let the division know I’m going to be a world champion,” Vera said. “Before I do that, I need to take Aldo out, I don’t plan on leaving it to the judges. I’m feeling good, very confident and I will go in there and do my thing. I will put this guy out.

“I see this fight being a hard first round. I’ll bring it and I see a finish by the end of the second or beginning of the third,” Vera concluded. “It’s a fight, you can have many plans, but once you are in there, everything will go sideways.”

Who do you think will win, Marlon Vera or Jose Aldo?