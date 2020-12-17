Anthony Johnson explains his exit from the UFC and why he signed with Bellator

Anthony Johnson has explained why he parted ways with the UFC and signed with Bellator.

For over a year, “Rumble” has talked about returning to the sport and many figured it would be with the UFC. But, as he was about to return in 2021, it was revealed he and the UFC mutually agreed to part ways and he says that is all it is. He also makes it clear he has no ill-will towards the Las Vegas-based promotion.

“Honestly, man, my time just ran out. They are focused on the younger generation, there was no bad blood, nothing negative, no animosity,” Johnson said to ESPN. “I still have the utmost respect for Zuffa, Dana White the whole nine. UFC made me who I am today. I have nothing but love for them and I’ll go up to any of them and shake their hand. But, they gave me an opportunity to start a new journey and I took it. Now I am in Bellator and ready to see what I can do there.”

Now that Anthony Johnson is in Bellator, he is once again studying fighters. While doing that, he admits he’s very impressed by Vadim Nemkov. Although it is uncertain if Rumble will get an immediate title shot, he says he’s looking forward to fighting against any of the top light heavyweights.

“The champ, I am just now starting to pay attention to who is who again. Now especially since I am in another organization,” Johnson said “I have to do my homework on the champ because he knocked out Bader in a nice way. I was highly impressed by his performance. I look forward to competing against those all guys.”

Anthony Johnson is expected to make his Bellator debut in the early parts of 2021.

Who would you like to see Anthony Johnson fight in his Bellator debut?