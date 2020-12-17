Dan Hooker blasts “p***y” Charles Oliveira, explains why Brazilian isn’t a top contender

Dan Hooker still doesn’t believe Charles Oliveira is a legit contender at lightweight.

At UFC 256, Oliveira picked up the biggest win of his career as he dominated Tony Ferguson to win a decision. Following the win, many claimed the Brazilian should be one-half of a vacant title fight if Khabib Nurmagomedov is truly done. However, Hooker still doesn’t view Oliveira that highly.

.@danthehangman is still not very impressed with Charles Oliveira after his win at #UFC256: “My opinion is that Charles Oliveira is still a pussy.” 📺: https://t.co/8WkXOZxBXK pic.twitter.com/fqykqr9raT — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) December 16, 2020

“Do I rate him? Nah. I don’t know, I’m only one man, I only have my opinion. My opinion is that Charles Oliveira is still a p***y… I’m just having a bit of a laugh. He’s just not like, he’s a bit whatever to me,” Hooker said to Submission Radio. “Like, he didn’t do anything amazing. He just did some basic like fundamental stuff to Tony Ferguson, and Tony Ferguson had no real answer for it. To me, he just hadn’t been drilling his fundamentals for a while, and it’s a game of improving your fundamentals and working on them. That’s just the way I saw it. It’s not like I was so impressed with the amazing stuff that Charles Oliveira was doing.”

Dan Hooker is coming off a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender against Dustin Poirier in a fight that was back-and-forth but, unfortunately, for the Kiwi he dropped a decision. Before that, he was on a three-fight winning streak with wins over Paul Felder, Al Iaquinta, and James Vick. He currently does not have a fight booked but has hinted that he has a fight lined up for the early parts of 2021.

Charles Oliveira, meanwhile, is now on an eight-fight winning streak with notable wins over Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee in back-to-back fights. The Brazilian is also 9-1 since moving up to lightweight with his lone loss to Paul Felder.

Do you agree with Dan Hooker that Charles Oliveira isn’t a real threat at lightweight?