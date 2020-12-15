Just Scrap Radio Ep. 23 with Stephen Thompson, Geoff Neal, Marlon Vera, Rob Font, Khaos Williams, and Maycee Barber

The 23rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 17.

We’re first joined by one-half of the UFC Vegas 17 main event, Stephen Thompson (3:16). Next, the other fighter in the main event, Geoff Neal (23:26) stops by. UFC bantamweight, Marlon Vera (39:56) comes on. Next, UFC bantamweight, Rob Font (54:15) joins the program. Then, UFC welterweight, Khaos Williams (1:05:58) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC flyweight, Maycee Barber (1:16:06).

Stephen Thompson opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 17 main event scrap against Geoff Neal. “Wonderboy” discusses the fight and why he believes the UFC is trying to turn him into a gatekeeper. The perennial contender also touches on his failed call out of Leon Edwards and the state of the welterweight division.

Geoff Neal then comes on to talk about his first UFC main event against Stephen Thompson. Neal discusses what 2020 has been like for him and why he is surprised Wonderboy accepted this fight. The Fortis MMA product then touches on what a win does for him and how Uriah Hall has been crucial for this fight camp.

Marlon Vera joins the program to discuss his UFC Vegas 17 main card fight against Jose Aldo. “Chito” touches on Sean O’Malley and why this fight against Aldo was delayed a few times. He also touches on what a win over Aldo does for him and whether or not he would want to welcome TJ Dillashaw back to the Octagon.

Rob Font comes on to discuss his UFC Vegas 17 main card scrap against Marlon Moraes. Font talks about the long layoff due to injuries and him being surprised about getting the fight with Moraes. Font also touches on what a win over Moraes does for him.

Khaos Williams returns to the show to talk about his UFC Vegas 17 fight against Michel Pereira. Williams talks about why he wanted another fight in 2020, and how he expects to get another KO win. He also touches on whether or not he would be in the conversation for Fighter of the Year with a win.

Maycee Barber closes out this stacked show to provide an update on her knee injury and talk about her 2020. Maycee also talks about the backlash from her first loss and touches on her upcoming fight against Alexa Grasso.

This is also the last episode of 2020. Thank you all for listening and have a happy and safe Holiday.

