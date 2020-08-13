Junior dos Santos reveals the hardest puncher he has fought

Junior dos Santos doesn’t seem to agree with most fans about who the hardest puncher is in the UFC’s heavyweight division.

Everyone knows a heavyweight fight can end in one punch with all the power they have. For many fans, they view Francis Ngannou as the hardest puncher given all the highlight-reel and one-punch knockouts he has.

Yet, for dos Santos, he says Ngannou does punch hard but isn’t the hardest puncher at heavyweight. Instead, it is the champion, Stipe Miocic and “Cigano” believes Miocic doesn’t get a lot of respect for that.

“Well everybody knows that Ngannou hits very hard and has a lot of knockout power. He has long arms but I don’t think so. The hardest hitter I’ve ever been hit from is Stipe Miocic. He hits very hard,” Junior dos Santos said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Everybody knows Ngannou has a lot of power and especially when he is able to connect with good punches because of the long arms. In our fight, I paid an expensive price for the mistake I made. I saw the opportunity and threw a very hard overhand right and I missed it and he was able to connect a hook right after that. The guy is a beast as everybody knows but he has a lot of limitations.”

Junior dos Santos is looking to snap his two-fight losing streak when he battles Jairiznho Rozenstruik at UFC 252. It is a very interesting scrap with both men believing they can get a stoppage win.

Stipe Miocic, meanwhile, will be headlining the UFC 252 card in his trilogy bout against Daniel Cormier. Should he win on Saturday night many will view him as the greatest heavyweight of all-time. And, according to dos Santos is also the hardest puncher at heavyweight.

What do you make of Junior dos Santos saying Stipe Miocic is the hardest puncher he has fought?