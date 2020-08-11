Just Scrap Radio Ep. 6 with Junior dos Santos, Sean O’Malley, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Marlon Vera

The sixth episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton is here and it’s the most stacked show in the history of the program ahead of a very solid UFC 252 pay-per-view card.

Host Cole Shelton is first joined fifth-ranked heavyweight and former champion, Junior dos Santos (2:09). Next, rising star and 14th-ranked bantamweight, Sean O’Malley comes on (23:41). Then, sixth-ranked UFC heavyweight, Jairzinho Rozenstruik (42:03) joins the program. Finally, the final guest of the episode is bantamweight contender, Marlon Vera (55:16).

Junior dos Santos is the first gues of the show to preview his UFC 252 main card scrap against Jairzinho Rozenstruik. The former UFC heavyweight champion discusses fighting an ATT teammate. JDS then talks about his desire to rematch Francis Ngannou and the hope for the trilogy bout with Stipe Miocic. He also believes a win on Saturday puts him only one or two wins away from fighting for the belt again.

Sean O’Malley then joins the program to preview his UFC 252 co-main event bout against Marlon Vera. The rising superstar talks about making the quick turnaround and all the hype around him. O’Malley also touches on his rivalry with Cody Garbrandt and when he believes that fight will happen and when he will fight for UFC gold.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik is next up to talk about his fight against Junior dos Santos. The heavyweight contender discusses making a quick turnaround after the KO loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 249 in May and why he wants the rematch down the line. Rozenstruik also discusses fighting a teammate and where a win over the former champion puts him in the division.

Marlon Vera is the final guest of the show to discuss his UFC 252 co-main event bout against Sean O’Malley. “Chito” talks about what a win over O’Malley does for his career and why he believes he needs to finish the fight if he is going to win after learning from his last scrap.

