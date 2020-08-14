Anthony Smith believes he had “too much” time off following Glover Teixeira loss

Anthony Smith wanted to return a lot sooner following his loss to Glover Teixeira in May.

In the main event on May 13, Smith was looking to extend his winning streak to two when he battled Teixeira. Heading into the scrap many were picking “Lionheart” to get the job done and Smith had a solid first round.

Yet, as the fight continued on Teixeira started beating Smith up and many called for the fight to be stopped after the fourth round. Lionheart said his teeth fell out but he went out there for the fifth round and lost by TKO.

Following the loss, many thought Anthony Smith wouldn’t fight again until 2021. But, on August 29 he is returning to the Octagon to battle Aleksandar Rakic. For Smith, he says this is actually more time off than he wanted.

“Too much, I would’ve gotten in there sooner. I think historically, I do better when I’m running out there a bunch and I’m super active. I was off for like 13 months going into that Glover fight and I don’t do well with long breaks, I don’t like long breaks,” Anthony Smith said to Line Movement. “My life falls apart, my mind falls apart. I just don’t do well when I don’t have a goal. I wanted to get right back in there and I would’ve fought sooner had I been given the opportunity.”

Anthony Smith enters this fight as a sizeable underdog but knows he has what it takes to beat Rakic. He knows his opponent is tough but historically, he says he performs his best coming off a loss so is confident he will get his hand raised on August 29.

“I’m healthy man and I feel good, nothing is banged up and I’m in a good place mentally. I tend to perform better coming off a loss,” Smith added. “So, unfortunately for Aleksandar Rakic that is his duty.”

