Jairzinho Rozenstruik gunning for KO win over Junior dos Santos, eyes rematch with Francis Ngannou

Jairzinho Rozenstruik is looking to get back into the win column just three months after suffering a brutal knockout loss to Francis Ngannou.

Back at UFC 249 in May, Rozenstruik was knocked out in 20 seconds. Following the loss, many expected the former kickboxer to take some time off to heal his brain.

Yet, that is not the case as at UFC 252 he is making a quick turnaround to battle Junior dos Santos.

“I like to stay busy and as soon as I got this opportunity I said yes to it,” Rozenstruik said in Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “He is a former champ so why would I turn him down? He is still dangerous, too.”

Following his first career loss in MMA, Jairzinho Rozenstruik knows how important this fight is to get back into the win column. The 32-year-old believes he has what it takes to become the UFC‘s heavyweight champion and beating “Cigano” is a good first step.

“This one means everything. Every fight for me is for the championship so this is the most important fight,” he explained. “A win over him keeps me in a good spot at heavyweight and work my way to get a title shot. My dream is still alive. This will be a great fight for me.”

Although Junior dos Santos is on a two-fight losing streak, Jairzinho Rozenstruik knows he is a dangerous opponent.

Rozenstruik has also been working on his takedown defense. He believes if it remains standing he will be able to knock out the former champion.

“I used to watch JDS for years and I know he is dangerous and can box really well. He has every tool. So, I have been working on everything,” he said. “This fight will be a good fight. I am going for the knockout. I had a good camp, feeling good and I can’t wait.”

If he does get his hand raised, Rozenstruik believes he will only be a win or two away from fighting for UFC gold. So, in his dream scenario, Ngannou becomes the heavyweight champ and he can get the rematch with the belt on the line.

“100 percent. I hope he becomes the champ and it makes our rematch more interesting. I would love to run it back. It was taken away real quick, everyone can get caught with one shot,” Rozenstruik concluded. “Nothing but respect but I would love to run it back. I will give it time as I will be training and eventually the time will come.”

