Pro fighters make their picks for Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier 3 title fight

In the main event of UFC 252, Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier are set for their trilogy fight. They are currently 1-1 with Cormier winning the first by knockout and Miocic winning the rematch by TKO. Heading into the fight, Miocic is a -110 underdog while “DC” is a -120 favorite.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The majority believe Bruce Buffer will say “And New” with Cormier using his wrestling to get his hand raised.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier 3:

Sean O’Malley, UFC bantamweight: I think Cormier. It’s such a tough fight so I don’t even really know, but I’d say, Cormier.

Junior dos Santos, UFC heavyweight: I think it will be a good fight. They are both great fighter and no doubts they will give us a great show. In terms of who will win, in my opinion, I think Miocic will win and defend his belt.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik, UFC heavyweight: It will be an amazing fight, which I will enjoy after I get my win. It is tough to call, as Cormier is the better wrestler and on the feet Stipe has the power. I’ll give a slight edge to Cormier.

Marlon Vera, UFC bantamweight: That is a good fight. I hope DC wins so he can retire with a title. Stipe will be able to keep competing. That is a great fight, they are 1-1 for a reason. I think DC gets the win and rides off into the sunset.

Calvin Kattar, UFC featherweight: That one I’d go with DC, but man that is a great fight.

Edmen Shahbazyan, UFC middleweight: It is a toss-up but I think DC will get it done with his wrestling and retires as a champion.

Randy Brown, UFC welterweight: Stipe will KO Cormier again and cement himself as the greatest heavyweight of all-time. He has the most title defenses so this cements his legacy.

Ricky Bandejas, Bellator bantamweight: I think Daniel Cormier. He was winning until the end and I think he will use his wrestling this time to get the job done.

Chris Gutierrez, UFC bantamweight: Stipe will get it done again. He’ll stuff the takedown and is the much better boxer.

Curtis Millender, Bellator welterweight: I’m going with Cormier. I’m kind of bummed, I was on the card for the first fight. The second fight I was front row and now I’m going to miss it completely. I think DC uses his wrestling and gets a decision win to retire on top.

Parker Porter, UFC heavyweight: I love both of those guys and both are such good fighters and positive role models. The first time they met, I think Stipe underestimated DC and didn’t take it as seriously. In the second one, he made some big changes. I believe Stipe will take it again.

***

Fighters picking Stipe Miocic: Junior dos Santos, Randy Brown, Chris Gutierrez, Parker Porter

Fighters picking Daniel Cormier: Sean O’Malley, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Marlon Vera, Calvin Kattar, Edmen Shahbazyan, Ricky Bandejas, Curtis Millender

Who do you think wins the trilogy bout at UFC 252 between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier?