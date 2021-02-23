Jairzinho Rozenstruik plans to “shine” against “phenomenal” Ciryl Gane in UFC Vegas 20 main event

Jairzinho Rozenstruik has heard all the talk about Ciryl Gane being a future UFC heavyweight champion.

Rozenstruik and Gane were originally supposed to be the co-main event on March 13 but were moved to the main event this weekend. It’s an intriguing matchup and for Rozenstruik fighting two weeks earlier isn’t that big of a deal.

“Fighting two weeks earlier or later doesn’t make much of a difference,” Rozenstruik said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “We are going to fight anyway so let’s be the main event anyway. For me, it won’t have any impact on my training.”

Entering the fight, Rozenstruik knows Gane has a lot of hype behind him and he’s looking forward to derailing that. The 32-year-old was in a similar spot when he fought Francis Ngannou as he was an undefeated phenom that many thought could be a champion. For Rozenstruik, that fight did not go his way but he learned a lot from it.

If Rozenstruik has his way, he will teach Gane that same lesson on Saturday.

“I think he is doing his thing and is phenomenal. But, he is now facing me and it will be a totally different fight,” Rozenstruik said. “He is a different type of heavyweight fighter. It is an interesting fight and I’m looking forward to it.”

Although both men are considered strikers, Jairzinho Rozenstruik believes Ciryl Gane will try and shoot on him at some point. However, he is ready for wherever the fight takes place and is confident he will get his hand raised.

“I’m looking forward to fighting wherever it takes place,” Rozenstruik said. “One thing I know, I will be ready to be the best version of myself and shine.”

If Rozenstruik gets his hand raised on Saturday night, he isn’t sure what it does for him. The heavyweight division is jammed with Jon Jones waiting in the wings. Yet, he knows a win is important to keep his spot in the division.

“Right now, a win over him will keep me on the same spot. I’ll be open to fighting everybody,” Rozenstruik concluded.

Who do you think will win, Jairzinho Rozenstruik or Ciryl Gane?