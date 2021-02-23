Curtis Blaydes releases statement following nasty knockout loss to Derrick Lewis at UFC Vegas 19

UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes released a statement following his nasty knockout loss to Derrick Lewis at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 19.

Blaydes was a massive betting favorite heading into the UFC Vegas 19 main event against Lewis, and for the first round at least, he appeared to be the better fighter. Blaydes didn’t even need to use his wrestling in the first round as he was able to outstrike Lewis and take the first round. However, the second round would prove to be a different beast. After attempting a takedown, Lewis connected on a gigantic uppercut which knocked his opponent to the floor, where he landed two follow-up shots before the referee stepped in.

It’s a tough loss for Blaydes, who was in line to fight for the UFC heavyweight title with the win. With the loss, however, his status in the division is up in the air right now. Taking to social media three days after getting brutally knocked out, Blaydes reacted to the KO loss.

“Sometimes you’re the hammer and sometimes you’re the nail. This game has a razor-thin margin for error and I just got caught, it happens. Props to Derrick. No shame in it, my head still held high”

