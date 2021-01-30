Jairzinho Rozenstruik announces his fight against Ciryl Gane has been rescheduled for five-rounds at UFC Vegas 20

Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane will now be fighting five rounds.

Rozenstruik and Gane were originally supposed to fight in the co-main event of a Fight Night card on March 13. However, on Friday evening, Rozenstruik took to Twitter to reveal his bout against Gane has been pushed back two weeks and will now be five-rounds.

“Ladies and gentlemen, my fight against Ciryl Gane got rescheduled for February 27! 5×5 minutes main card. Spread the word,” Rozenstruik tweeted.

Currently, the main event of UFC Vegas 20 is Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka. However, the new travel restrictions in the United States perhaps didn’t allow Prochazka to get into the country which prompted the UFC to promote Rozenstruik vs. Gane for the main event. Yet, it is not officially known why this fight has been rescheduled and the status involving Reyes vs. Proachzka.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik returned to the win column last time out with a second-round TKO win over Junior dos Santos at UFC 252. Before that, he suffered his first professional MMA loss as he was knocked out by Francis Ngannou in 20 seconds. Rozenstruik is currently 11-1 as a pro and 5-1 inside the Octagon with his other wins coming over Alistair Overeem, Andrei Arlovski, Allen Crowder, and Junior Albini.

Ciryl Gane, meanwhile, is undefeated with a record of 7-0 and is 4-0 inside the UFC. The Frenchman is the former TKO heavyweight champion and in the UFC has had a ton of success with stoppage wins over Junior dos Santos, Don’Tale Mayes, and Raphael Pessoa. He also has a decision win over Tanner Boser. Yet, if Gane can beat Rozenstruik on March 27, it would be a massive win for him.

If Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane ends up becoming the main event as Rozenstruik says, it would be a big fight for both men. The winner could very well enter a No. 1 contender bout at heavyweight. It is also likely five-rounds won’t be needed anyway, however, it is good they have the potential to go the full 25 minutes.

Who do you think will win, Jairzinho Rozenstruik or Ciryl Gane?