Just Scrap Radio Ep. 29 with Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Alexander Hernandez, and Dustin Jacoby

The 29th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 20.

We’re first joined by the third-ranked UFC heavyweight, Jairzinho Rozenstruik (2:55). Next, UFC lightweight, Alexander Hernandez (13:04) joins the program. Closing out the show is UFC light heavyweight, (29:00).

Jairzinho Rozenstruik opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 20 main event against Ciryl Gane. Rozenstruik touches on the fight being moved up a few weeks and now being five-rounds. He also talks about how he sees the fight playing out. The heavyweight contender also gives his thoughts on the heavyweight division and the hope to get a rematch with Francis Ngannou down the line.

Alexander Hernandez then comes on to preview his UFC Vegas 20 fight against Thiago Moises. Hernandez talks about calling for this fight and why he is in no rush to fight ranked opponents. Hernandez remains confident he will get his hand raised as he doesn’t see a way Moises beats him. The lightweight contender also talks about his move to Factory X and now being a mentor to the likes of Brandon Royval among others. He also touches on people rooting for him to lose given the way he started in the UFC and all the backlash he got.

Dustin Jacoby closes out the show to preview his UFC Vegas 20 fight against Maxim Grishin. Jacoby talks about wanting to fight sooner and whether or not he is surprised this is his opponent. He also touches on his first stint in the UFC and how much better he has gotten. Given his kickboxing experience, he also knows people will try and wrestle with him early and often and is prepared for that in this fight.

Be sure to share the show as a new episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton goes live every Tuesday.

