Anderson Silva says he spoke to Chris Weidman after he broke his leg at UFC 261, confident he’ll return

Anderson Silva immediately knew what Chris Weidman was going through.

On the main card of the stacked UFC 261 card, Weidman and Uriah Hall were having a rematch years in the making. It was an important fight for the middleweight division but on the first kick Weidman threw, his leg snapped just like Silva’s did against Weidman. Once the dust settled of the injury, the Brazilian reached out to Weidman and gave him some advice and support.

“I felt sad and felt the same pain. I talked to Chris and gave support to Chris because Chris is a good father, a good man. This happens in this sport,” Silva said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Everything is possible. The image came back to my mind, it’s tough, it’s not easy.”

Once the injury happened many wondered if that was the end of Weidman’s career. He’s now 37-years-old and will likely be out for close to a year.

Yet, according to Silva, he knows Weidman will be able to return as he knows he has a strong mind to go through rehab. He also says he gave Weidman some advice on what the recovery process will be like.

“Absolutely. Chris has a good heart a good mind, he has a very strong mind,” Silva said. “I believe Chris will be back to fighting again soon.”

Anderson Silva is set to face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a boxing match in Mexico on Saturday. It’s his first fight since his UFC release. Weidman, meanwhile, has already been back in the gym as he has been documenting his rehab as he looks to return to the Octagon sometime in 2021.

What do you make of Anderson Silva giving Chris Weidman some advice after he broke his leg at UFC 261? Let us know in the comment section, PENN Nation!