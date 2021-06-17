Aleksei Oleinik believes experience is key against Serghei Spivac, eyes submission win

Aleksei Oleinik is set for his 76th professional MMA fight as he takes on Serghei Spivac in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 29.

Oleinik is coming off of back-to-back knockout losses to Chris Daukaus and Derrick Lewis. He last fought back in February and after that fight, he went back to the gym and was looking to fight again in the summer. He ended up getting his wish and is eager for the opportunity to show his skills once again.

“I want to fight all the time. I just want to fight to win and a good fight,” Oleinik said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’m going to show what I can do with my experience and at my age.”

Although the Russian is excited to return to the Octagon, Oleinik says he didn’t really know who Spivac was. After looking him up he knows he’s a dangerous foe, but Oleinik is still confident he will get his hand raised.

“I don’t know a lot because he hasn’t fought a lot in the UFC. Of course, he has a good record, he’s young and he is hungry,” Oleinik said. “That is important for him of course, but I know I can win this fight.”

Against Spivac, Oleinik is confident he has what it takes to win this fight. He knows his experience and fight IQ will be the difference. If everything goes the Russian way, he believes he has what it takes to turn back the clock once again and submit Spivac.

“I have a big gap in experience and I want to use that in this fight,” Oleinik said. “I will try to (submit him). The plan isn’t always to get it to the ground, sometimes I do, it depends on my opponent.”

However, if Oleinik losses, there is a chance he would be released from the UFC. He turns 44-years-old next week and would be on a three-fight losing skid. Yet, he says he isn’t focused on that as he knows he puts on entertaining fights which is what the UFC wants.

“Maybe yes, maybe no. Sometimes the UFC cuts people off one loss and sometimes they don’t cut people off four, five losses in a row,” Oleinik concluded. “It depends, I don’t know. It’s what the UFC matchmakers think and I have a ton of bonuses, but nobody knows what will happen.”

