Anderson Silva eager for the “challenge” of boxing Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: “I’m lucky I have this opportunity”

Anderson Silva was ecstatic when he got the offer to box Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in Mexico.

On Saturday night, Silva will fight professionally against Chavez Jr. in a highly-anticipated fight. After the Brazilian’s release from the UFC, he wasn’t certain what would be next but says he’s lucky this opportunity came together.

“It’s an amazing sport, boxing is a traditional sport,” Silva said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’m lucky I have this opportunity to fight in boxing against an amazing name and be on the same card as Julio Cesar Chavez and fight his son. I’m so happy.”

Entering the fight, Anderson Silva is well aware Chavez Jr. has all the accolades in boxing. He’s the former WBC middleweight champion and has even fought the likes of Canelo Alvarez.

Yet, for the Brazilian, he says he has been training in boxing for years, he was also known as a striker in the UFC. With that, he says the goal is to just do his best on Saturday and enjoy the moment. They will also be fighting at 82 kilos which is 180lbs which is a drop-down in weight for Silva.

“I have been training in boxing for many, many years. In Brazil, I fought professionally, of course, not at the same level,” Silva said. “I just try to enjoy the moment and do my best and pass a good message to every single person that watches me.”

Although Anderson Silva is the betting underdog, the former UFC champion is confident he has the skills to get his hand raised. He also is looking forward to fighting in front of a hostile crowd in Mexico.

“Absolutely. I told everybody, he was born in boxing and he has a lot of experience. That is a good challenge for me,” Silva said. “I don’t need to prove anything to anybody, just go to enjoy my moments. Especially now, I can fight jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, boxing, wrestling. Everything.”

If Silva does get his hand raised on Saturday he isn’t sure what it would do for his legacy. He’s already one of the best MMA fighters of all time but with a win, could cement himself as one of the best combat sports athletes ever.

“I don’t know, that is the opinion of the fans, not mine. I need to just focus on the training and do my best in this fight. My team and I are training hard for this fight,” Silva concluded.

