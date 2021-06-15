Just Scrap Radio Ep. 41 with Anderson Silva, Dan Ige, Matt Brown, and Aleksei Oleinik

The 41st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN with Cole Shelton is here ahead of Anderson Silva vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and UFC Vegas 29.

We’re first joined by future UFC Hall of Famer and former UFC middleweight champ, Anderson Silva (2:36). Next, one-half of the UFC Vegas 29 main event and eighth-ranked featherweight, Dan Ige (14:07) comes on. UFC welterweight, Matt Brown (29:21) joins the show. Closing out the program is 15th-ranked UFC heavyweight and one-half of the UFC Vegas 29 co-main event, Aleksei Oleinik (43:15).

Anderson Silva opens up the show to preview his boxing match against former WBC middleweight champion, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday. Silva discusses how this all came together and why he’s excited to compete in multiple combat sports in the future. The former UFC middleweight champ also discusses some career MMA highlights and the advice he gave Chris Weidman following UFC 261.

Dan Ige then comes on to preview his UFC Vegas 29 main event against Korean Zombie. Ige says he knew this was a fight the UFC was interested in which is why he called him out after his KO win. The Hawaiian talks about getting another chance to headline a card and enter the top-five. He also touches on the state of the featherweight division and what a win will do for him.

Matt Brown joins the program to preview his UFC Vegas 29 scrap against Dhiego Lima. Matt talks about his last loss to Carlos Condit and what he took away from that. He then discusses the relationship he has with Dhiego after coaching him on TUF and fighting and beating his brother, Douglas back in 2007. He also touches on when he may retire and who else he wants to fight before his career is up.

Aleksei Oleinik closes out the show to preview his UFC Vegas 29 co-main event against Sergey Spivak. Oleinik touches on why he took this fight, his last loss, and what a win does for him.

Be sure to share the show as a new episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton goes live every Tuesday.

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher