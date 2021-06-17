Pro fighters make their picks for Korean Zombie vs. Dan Ige

In the main event of UFC Vegas 29, Korean Zombie takes on Dan Ige in a pivotal featherweight clash. It’s an evenly matched fight as the oddsmakers have it as a pure pick’em at -110 apiece.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The majority of pros believe it will be Korean Zombie getting his hand raised on Saturday night.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Korean Zombie vs. Dan Ige:

Edson Barboza, UFC featherweight: This should be a really good fight. I think Zombie will win, but Ige has the tools to win it.

Renato Moicano, UFC lightweight: That’s a tough one but I think Zombie gets the win.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: I think Dan Ige will put him down. He has too much power and explosiveness and will catch Korean Zombie.

Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: Zombie by TKO. He’s so powerful and a great striker.

Frank Camacho, UFC lightweight: That is a sick fight but I think Zombie gets it done.

Danny Sabatello, Bellator bantamweight: I really like both of them and they are both exciting fighters. I’ll go with Zombie as I think he bounces back and gets the job done.

Tyson Nam, UFC flyweight: Dan Ige. He should be able to out volume Korean Zombie and win a decision.

Aleksa Camur, UFC light heavyweight: Ige is a game guy but Korean Zombie is so well-rounded and can scrap. I’ll say Zombie by decision but I wouldn’t be surprised if Ige pulled it off as a fight is a fight and anything can happen.

Fighters picking Korean Zombie: Edson Barboza, Renato Moicano, Christos Giagos, Frank Camacho, Danny Sabatello, Aleksa Camur

Fighters picking Dan Ige: Steven Peterson, Tyson Nam

