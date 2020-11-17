Alex Perez plans to “make a statement” with stoppage win over Deiveson Figueiredo

Alex Perez expects to hear ‘And New’ by Bruce Buffer on Saturday night.

In the main event of UFC 255, Perez is taking on flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo in a very intriguing matchup. Originally, the champ was supposed to take on Cody Garbrandt but due to an injury, Perez got the shot.

Entering the fight, Perez is a sizeable underdog but isn’t paying any attention to that. Instead, he knows he does everything that Figueiredo does but better.

“I feel like we match up great. We are breaking this down and taking this seriously,” Perez said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “He is the champ for a reason and is well-rounded, has shown he has great jiu-jitsu, good wrestling, good striking. I’m looking forward to the matchup.”

In the fight, many pundits have said Perez will have the cardio advantage which he agrees with. So, for the fourth-ranked flyweight contender, he expects to be the one pushing the pace against the champ and seeing if he can last.

“I’m going out there as I do every fight and that is looking for the finish whether it is first, second, third, fourth, fifth. I’m looking to push the pace every round,” Perez explained. “It doesn’t matter to me what this guy does, I know I’m in good shape and I’m ready to fight. Just push the pace from the beginning.”

If Perez can be the one to dictate the pace he knows it will be a good night for him. He doesn’t think the champ likes to fight off his back foot so if he makes him, he believes he will eventually get the stoppage win to become the new champ.

“Whether it is decision, submission, knockout, I’m going for that win,” he said. “I’m going to push the pace and I will push for that finish. I want to make a statement.”

If Perez finishes Figueiredo and becomes the champ, he would be the first fighter from the Contender Series to win a UFC title.

So, for Perez, he knows the years of hard work would be complete, but says the work still wouldn’t be done.

“It just means all the dedication and the hard work over the last five years would pay off. People don’t understand how much this sport takes away from you,” Perez said.

Part of the work that wouldn’t be done is avenging the loss to Joseph Benavidez who he would like as one of his first title defenses.

“Of course. Honestly, if they offered me that rematch and the title fight, I would’ve taken the fight with Joe,” Perez concluded. “I feel like I am the better fighter, sh*t kind of happened, no excuses though.”

