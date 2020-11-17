Just Scrap Radio Ep. 19 with Alex Perez, Brandon Moreno & Brandon Royval

The 19th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC 255.

We’re first joined by flyweight title challenger, Alex Perez (2:24). Next, second-ranked flyweight contender, Brandon Moreno (13:45) joins the program. Closing out the show is sixth-ranked flyweight contender, Brandon Royval (27:07)

Alex Perez opens up the show to preview his UFC 255 main event fight against flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo for the belt. Perez discusses getting the call to replace Cody Garbrandt where he believes he is a tougher matchup for the champ than Garbrandt was. The fourth-ranked flyweight also touches on how he expects to beat Figueiredo. He then talks about his loss to Joseph Benavidez and how he wants to get that rematch.

Brandon Moreno then comes on to talk about his UFC 255 fight against Brandon Royval. Moreno opens up about the disappointment of getting passed over by Perez for the title shot. The Mexican is someone Figueiredo’s camp thought deserved the title shot but the UFC decided to go with Perez. Moreno then talks about his fight against Royval. Moreno also isn’t certain a win gets him a title shot with Garbrandt still out there.

Brandon Royval closes out the show to preview his UFC 255 scrap against Brandon Moreno, Royval talks about being in the right place at the right time to get the fight and how he could be fighting for the belt before being in the UFC for a full year. Royval also reflects back on his crazy year and how he kind of stole all these shots from people. He closes out by discussing some of his teammate’s big wins and how that has motivated him for his fight.

Be sure to share as a new episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton goes live every Tuesday.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher