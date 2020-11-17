Jon Jones take a shot at Daniel Cormier after DC brings up PED issues in GOAT talks

UFC great Jon Jones took a shot at rival Daniel Cormier after DC suggested Jones doesn’t belong in the GOAT discussion due to PED issues.

Cormier, who himself is in the GOAT discussion, recently chimed in on the question that has been coming up a lot lately in MMA circles. After UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov improved to 29-0 with a win over Justin Gaethje, many including UFC president Dana White were quick to anoint him as the GOAT. Jones, who many consider being the best fighter ever, did not agree with that sentiment, and for the last few weeks he has sent out tweets explaining why he should be the GOAT over Nurmagomedov.

That led to DC recently criticizing Jones for his comments by suggesting his past failed drug tests eliminate him from the conversation, and now “Bones” has fired back. Taking to his social media on Tuesday, the former UFC light heavyweight champion took a shot at Cormier, suggesting that he will wind up being a “high school coach” on his Twitter.

Is that any way to talk to your superior Daniel? 😂 By the time I’m 40 I’ll be about five years into my retirement. That’s what happens when you win the big ones 🤷🏾‍♂️ Who knows maybe you’ll be the best high school coach who ever lived, pulling for you buddy — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 17, 2020

Jones and Cormier have been rivals for the better part of the past decade. The two first met back at UFC 182, with Jones winning a decision to defend his belt. They met again at UFC 214, with Jones finishing Cormier with a head kick only to have his belt taken away from him after failing a post-fight drug test. All these years later and Cormier can’t forget. Despite Jones’ greatness in the Octagon, the PED issues make it complicated.

