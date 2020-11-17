Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar betting odds released

The opening betting odds have been released for the upcoming UFC featherweight bout between top contenders Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar.

It was announced on Tuesday that Holloway and Kattar will meet in a five-round main event at a UFC Fight Night card scheduled to take place on January 16. With the fight now official, the oddsmakers worked quickly to release the opening odds for the fight. Check out the opening betting odds for Holloway vs. Kattar below via BestFightOdds.

UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar (+170) vs. Max Holloway (-200) https://t.co/S0UewgeInO — BestFightOdds (@BestFightOdds) November 17, 2020

UFC Fight Night Odds

Max Holloway -200

Calvin Kattar +170

Holloway opened as a -200 betting favorite. That means a $200 bet would win $100. Kattar, meanwhile, opened as a +170 betting underdog. A $100 bet would win $170.

Holloway (21-6) is the former UFC featherweight champion but he enters this fight coming off of back-to-back losses to Alex Volkanovski. However, many felt that Holloway defeated Volkanovski in the rematch on Fight Island and many consider him to be the uncrowned champ. Prior to losing to Volkanovski, Holloway had reeled off 14 wins in a row at 145lbs including victories over Frankie Edgar, Jose Aldo, Anthony Pettis, Brian Ortega, and Cub Swanson. At age 28, Holloway is still one of the best in the world.

Kattar (22-4) is one of the fastest-rising contenders at 145lbs. In his last two fights since the coronavirus pandemic began earlier this year, Kattar has picked up back-to-back outstanding wins over Dan Ige and Jeremy Stephens. Overall Kattar has a 6-2 record in the UFC and he is quickly closing in on the elite of the UFC featherweight division. If he didn’t have a short-notice loss to Zabit Magomedsharipov a year ago, then maybe Kattar would be fighting for the belt next. Regardless, if Kattar can go out there and beat Holloway, you’d have to imagine he would be the next to fight for the belt after Ortega.

Who is your money on, Max Holloway or Calvin Kattar?