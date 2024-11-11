Reinier de Ridder urges fellow fighters not to sign with ONE Championship: “It is a bad mistake”

de Ridder’s ONE Championship warning

“It’s been a bad couple of years,” De Ridder told the media. “The stress I’ve been put through, the stress my family was put through … even to get fights. It hasn’t been nice.

“It’s hard for me to talk bad because I had a couple of good years in ONE as well,” he added. “In the beginning, they treated me well, but over the past couple of years, it’s been really bad. This is something I feel I have to do for other fighters: If you think of signing with ONE Championship – don’t.

“It’s that simple,” he concluded. “You should not. There is nothing there. There is no fights. You’re just wrong if you do it. If you sign there, it is a bad mistake.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Are you a fan of ONE Championship’s product and if so, why is that the case? What do you believe should be next for Reinier de Ridder in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!