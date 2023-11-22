Dustin Poirier wishes he got UFC 294 short notice title fight against Islam Makhachev: “It was perfect timing”

By Cole Shelton - November 22, 2023

Dustin Poirier says he had accepted to fight Islam Makhachev on short notice at UFC 294.

Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev

Makhachev was looking to defend his lightweight title for the second time as he was set to rematch Charles Oliveira. However, on less than two weeks’ notice, it was revealed that Oliveira suffered a cut above his eye which kept him from fighting.

Once the UFC learned Oliveira was out of the fight, the promotion called multiple fighters to see if they would take it, including Dustin Poirier. ‘The Diamond’ was coming off a KO loss to Justin Gaethje and he says the timing was perfect for him to take the short-notice fight to get the bad taste out of his mouth.

“I accepted it, my weight has been crazy low these last few months. I’ve stayed on a diet, I wouldn’t say a diet, but I’ve been eating really healthy these last few months, so making the weight wasn’t a problem,” Dustin Poirier said on The MMA Hour. “The thing was the UFC called me the day I landed in South Florida. I was just checking on my condo there, doing some training with my team there because I hadn’t been there since the fight. They called me the day I flew in, and I was like hey, perfect, let’s go…

RELATED: Conor McGregor says he’s in for UFC 300.

“I thought it was perfect timing, I just planned the trip to Florida, a few hours after I got to my condo from the airport, I got a call and I knew my team was there,” Poirier continued. “My boxing coach was there, Mike Brown was there and they were going to be there for the next couple of weeks. It was less than two weeks away and my team was all intact and ready to go. I thought it was a good time.”

Although Dustin Poirier said it was perfect timing for the short-notice fight, Alexander Volkanovski ended up getting the scrap against Islam Makhachev.

With Poirier not taking the short notice fight, he says he’s still waiting for an opponent to excite him which will make him return to the Octagon. But, the hope is he will fight at UFC 300 in April.

Previous Post

Topics:

Dustin Poirier Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Robert Whittaker, Brendan Allen, UFC

Robert Whittaker responds to callout from UFC Vegas 82 winner Brendan Allen

Susan Cox - November 22, 2023
Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor, UFC 300, UFC
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley says it would be “such a disappointment” if Conor McGregor doesn’t headline UFC 300

Susan Cox - November 22, 2023

Sean O’Malley is saying it would be ‘such a disappointment’ if Conor McGregor doesn’t headline at UFC 300.

Robert Whittaker, Jon Jones, UFC
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker believes it would be “healthier” for Jon Jones to just relinquish his UFC heavyweight title

Susan Cox - November 22, 2023

Robert Whittaker believes it would be ‘healthier’ for Jon Jones to just relinquish his UFC heavyweight title.

Sean Strickland, UFC 293, UFC, Israel Adesanya
UFC

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland names “the best striker” he’s ever sparred

Harry Kettle - November 22, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has named a current PFL star as the best striker he’s ever sparred.

Alex Pereira
Jamahal Hill

Jan Blachowicz explains why he’s picking Alex Pereira to beat Jamahal Hill

Harry Kettle - November 22, 2023

Former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz has revealed why he would pick Alex Pereira to defeat Jamahal Hill in a title showdown.

Donn Davis and Dana White

UFC veteran Matt Brown weighs in on the newly announces PFL-Bellator merger: “They’re a distant No. 2, that’s what it is”

Harry Kettle - November 22, 2023
Colby Covington
Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington believes he was partially responsible for Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman: “I’m the one that loosened up that chin”

Harry Kettle - November 22, 2023

Colby Covington believes he was somewhat responsible for Leon Edwards’ iconic knockout victory over Kamaru Usman.

Rafael dos Anjos and Bobby Green
Dan Hooker

Rafael dos Anjos and Terrance McKinney among fighters calling to replace Dan Hooker against Bobby Green at UFC Austin

Cole Shelton - November 21, 2023

Rafael dos Anjos is among the fighters willing to step up on short notice to fight Bobby Green at UFC Austin.

Dan Hooker
UFC

Dan Hooker forced out of UFC Austin fight against Bobby Green

Cole Shelton - November 21, 2023

Dan Hooker will no longer be fighting Bobby Green at UFC Austin.

Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping reflects on attempt to step in and fight Daniel Cormier at UFC 200: "DC kind of laughed it off"

Josh Evanoff - November 21, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping was serious about fighting Daniel Cormier at UFC 200.