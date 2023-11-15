Conor McGregor claims he’s “in” to make his return at UFC 300: “I am confident we get the set date”

Conor McGregor says he will be making his return at UFC 300.

McGregor hasn’t fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg in the trilogy match against Dustin Poirier. Since then, he left the USADA testing pool but has since re-entered as he’s getting close to returning to the Octagon.

Many expected Conor McGregor to return at UFC 300 and headline the historic pay-per-view. But recently, his coach John Kavanagh came out and said McGregor won’t be returning until the summer, which the Irishman has since refuted.

“In!,” McGregor tweeted to a fan who asked if’s fighting at UFC 300.

Conor McGregor was then asked about why his return keeps getting delayed, which the Irishman says is no more as he believes he has his return date set.

I am confident we get the set date. There is no one holding no one back. A lot goes on behind the scenes but all involved are working hard to make it happen 🙏 https://t.co/TC9SOrVI1I — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 15, 2023

“I am confident we get the set date. There is no one holding no one back. A lot goes on behind the scenes but all involved are working hard to make it happen,” McGregor added.

Of course, if Conor McGregor does return at UFC 300 the date is set for April and he will likely be fighting Michael Chandler, who he coached TUF against. When the Irishman does return, it will be a highly-anticipated fight, but until he gets a fight booked, there will be some question marks if McGrgeor will even fight again.

Conor McGregor (22-6), as mentioned, hasn’t fought since UFC 264 in July of 2021 when he lost to Dustin Poirier after breaking his leg. It served as the pair’s trilogy match, as at UFC 257 in January of 2021, he was knocked out by Poirier in the second round. Prior to the back-to-back losses to Poirier, McGregor scored a 40-second TKO win over Donald Cerrone. The fight over Cerrone was his first in a year-and-a-half after being submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor is 10-4 in the UFC and the former featherweight and lightweight champion. He also holds notable wins over Eddie Alvarez, Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes, Dustin Poirier, and Max Holloway.