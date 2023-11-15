Conor McGregor claims he’s “in” to make his return at UFC 300: “I am confident we get the set date”

By Cole Shelton - November 15, 2023

Conor McGregor says he will be making his return at UFC 300.

Conor McGregor

McGregor hasn’t fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg in the trilogy match against Dustin Poirier. Since then, he left the USADA testing pool but has since re-entered as he’s getting close to returning to the Octagon.

Many expected Conor McGregor to return at UFC 300 and headline the historic pay-per-view. But recently, his coach John Kavanagh came out and said McGregor won’t be returning until the summer, which the Irishman has since refuted.

“In!,” McGregor tweeted to a fan who asked if’s fighting at UFC 300.

Conor McGregor was then asked about why his return keeps getting delayed, which the Irishman says is no more as he believes he has his return date set.

“I am confident we get the set date. There is no one holding no one back. A lot goes on behind the scenes but all involved are working hard to make it happen,” McGregor added.

Of course, if Conor McGregor does return at UFC 300 the date is set for April and he will likely be fighting Michael Chandler, who he coached TUF against. When the Irishman does return, it will be a highly-anticipated fight, but until he gets a fight booked, there will be some question marks if McGrgeor will even fight again.

Conor McGregor (22-6), as mentioned, hasn’t fought since UFC 264 in July of 2021 when he lost to Dustin Poirier after breaking his leg. It served as the pair’s trilogy match, as at UFC 257 in January of 2021, he was knocked out by Poirier in the second round. Prior to the back-to-back losses to Poirier, McGregor scored a 40-second TKO win over Donald Cerrone. The fight over Cerrone was his first in a year-and-a-half after being submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor is 10-4 in the UFC and the former featherweight and lightweight champion. He also holds notable wins over Eddie Alvarez, Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes, Dustin Poirier, and Max Holloway.

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou officially added to the WBC heavyweight rankings

Susan Cox - November 15, 2023
Jamahal Hill and Alex Pereira
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill vows to stand-and-trade with Alex Pereira: "I do not plan on taking him down"

Cole Shelton - November 15, 2023

Jamahal Hill says he wants to stand-and-trade with Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira, UFC 295, UFC, Results
UFC

Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall shakeup the men’s pound for pound rankings following UFC 295

Susan Cox - November 15, 2023

Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall have shaken up the men’s pound for pound rankings following UFC 295.

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones, UFC, UFC 285
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou says fans should blame the UFC for Jon Jones fight not coming to fruition: “We both were asking for it”

Susan Cox - November 15, 2023

Francis Ngannou is saying that fans should blame the UFC for Jon Jones fight not coming to fruition.

Jessica Andrade, Mackenzie Dern, UFC 295, UFC, Pros react
Mackenzie Dern

Former MMA champion pleads with Mackenzie Dern to make changes to her training: “Get your ass into a judo gym or into a wrestling”

Harry Kettle - November 15, 2023

Former Strikeforce champion Josh Thomson has given his thoughts on what Mackenzie Dern can do to improve her game.

John Kavanagh and Conor McGregor sitting

Coach John Kavanagh admits he was worried about Conor McGregor’s mental health after lengthy UFC hiatus: “I'm not going to lie”

Harry Kettle - November 15, 2023
UFC 291, Results, UFC, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier “definitely open” to the idea of a trilogy fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - November 15, 2023

Dustin Poirier has confirmed his interest in a potential trilogy fight against Justin Gaethje, perhaps at UFC 300 next year.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 295, UFC
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier explains why he wasn’t a fan of Alex Pereira’s callout of Israel Adesanya at UFC 295: “He’s a little wrong to be looking back at Izzy”

Harry Kettle - November 15, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has explained why he wasn’t the biggest fan of Alex Pereira calling out Israel Adesanya at UFC 295.

Chase Hooper
UFC

Chase Hooper says UFC Vegas 82 fight against Jordan Leavitt is a battle of the "two of the least intimidating guys in UFC history"

Cole Shelton - November 14, 2023

Chase Hooper believes he’s finally coming into his own as a fighter.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White pushes back over Donald Trump support: “Go f*** yourself.”

Zain Bando - November 14, 2023

By now, it’s well-known that UFC CEO Dana White has no filter, even regarding business relationships.