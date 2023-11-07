Dustin Poirier says he needs an opponent that “really, really motivates me” for him to return

Dustin Poirier isn’t sure when or who he will fight in his return.

Poirier is coming off a KO loss to Justin Gaethje in July for the vacant BMF title. It was a rematch of their 2018 fight which Poirier had won by fourth-round TKO in one of the best scraps of the year.

However, after losing to Gaethje, Dustin Poirier is in a unique spot as he only wants fights that excite and motivate him. With that, ‘The Diamond’ says he isn’t sure what the plan is for his next fight or when it will be.

“I don’t really have a whole lot of plans. I’m just kind of sitting back, training, trying to remain a student, and when the phone rings with the right name, I’ll know it’s the one,” Dustin Poirier said to MMAMania. “We’ll take it from there. I’m not trying to over-plan or have this comeback story or anything like that. I’m just trying to get better, and when they call with the right one that excites me, that’s dangerous, that wakes me up and really makes me want to give this 100 percent, it’s not that I don’t give it 100 percent, I’m just saying something that really, really motivates me, we’ll see.”

According to Dustin Poirier, he says the plan is to fight at lightweight, as he has continued to keep his weight low. Poirier says he woke up at 172lbs this morning and has been eating clean ever since there was a chance for him to fight for the lightweight title against Islam Makhachev back at UFC 294.

Dustin Poirier is 29-8 and one No Contest in the UFC, and before the loss to Justin Gaethje, he scored a submission win over Michael Chandler. The victory over Chandler got him back into the win column after being submitted by Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title.