Dustin Poirier says he needs an opponent that “really, really motivates me” for him to return

By Cole Shelton - November 7, 2023

Dustin Poirier isn’t sure when or who he will fight in his return.

Dustin Poirier

Poirier is coming off a KO loss to Justin Gaethje in July for the vacant BMF title. It was a rematch of their 2018 fight which Poirier had won by fourth-round TKO in one of the best scraps of the year.

However, after losing to Gaethje, Dustin Poirier is in a unique spot as he only wants fights that excite and motivate him. With that, ‘The Diamond’ says he isn’t sure what the plan is for his next fight or when it will be.

“I don’t really have a whole lot of plans. I’m just kind of sitting back, training, trying to remain a student, and when the phone rings with the right name, I’ll know it’s the one,” Dustin Poirier said to MMAMania. “We’ll take it from there. I’m not trying to over-plan or have this comeback story or anything like that. I’m just trying to get better, and when they call with the right one that excites me, that’s dangerous, that wakes me up and really makes me want to give this 100 percent, it’s not that I don’t give it 100 percent, I’m just saying something that really, really motivates me, we’ll see.”

RELATED: Islam Makhachev takes over top spot in UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

According to Dustin Poirier, he says the plan is to fight at lightweight, as he has continued to keep his weight low. Poirier says he woke up at 172lbs this morning and has been eating clean ever since there was a chance for him to fight for the lightweight title against Islam Makhachev back at UFC 294.

Dustin Poirier is 29-8 and one No Contest in the UFC, and before the loss to Justin Gaethje, he scored a submission win over Michael Chandler. The victory over Chandler got him back into the win column after being submitted by Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title.

Previous Post

Topics:

Dustin Poirier UFC

Related

Chael Sonnen and Jorge Masvidal

Chael Sonnen unloads on Jorge Masvidal after 'Gamebred' threatens him: "Go see a therapist"

Cole Shelton - November 7, 2023
Mayra Bueno Silva UFC Vegas 77
UFC

The UFC parts ways with three more fighters, including Mayra Bueno Silva?

Susan Cox - November 7, 2023

The UFC has parted ways with three more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘X’.

Aljamain Sterling, Jon Jones, UFC
Jon Jones

Aljamain Sterling discusses his relationship with UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones: “We aren't as cool as we once were”

Susan Cox - November 7, 2023

Aljamain Sterling is discussing his relationship with UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Islam Makhachev takes over top spot in UFC pound for pound rankings

Susan Cox - November 7, 2023

Islam Makhachev has taken over top stop in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 290, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis taunts Team Adesanya after receiving title shot against Sean Strickland at UFC 297: “A fumble never looked this good”

Susan Cox - November 7, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis is taunting Team Adesanya after receiving title shot against Sean Strickland at UFC 297.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 145, UFC 295

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 145 with Matt Frevola, Jason Knight, Loopy Godinez, and John Castaneda

Cole Shelton - November 7, 2023
Stephen Thompson
UFC

Stephen Thompson says the UFC “settled” pay dispute from cancelled Michel Pereira fight

Harry Kettle - November 7, 2023

Stephen Thompson has revealed that his financial dispute with the Ultimate Fighting Championship is now over.

Sean O'Malley
Dricus du Plessis

Opening odds released for newly announced title fights at UFC 297, UFC 298 and UFC 299

Harry Kettle - November 7, 2023

A string of odds have been released in the wake of an announcement made by Dana White regarding UFC’s first three PPV main events of the year.

Cory Sandhagen
Marlon Vera

Cory Sandhagen reacts to news that Sean O’Malley will be fighting Marlon Vera at UFC 299: “That’s a bummer. March? Damn.”

Harry Kettle - November 7, 2023

UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen has given his thoughts on the announced title showdown between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera.

Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis
Jailton Almeida

What's next for Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis after UFC Sao Paulo?

Cole Shelton - November 6, 2023

In the main event of UFC Sao Paulo, top-10 heavyweights collided as Jailton Almeida took on Derrick Lewis who accepted the fight on short notice.