Robert Whittaker responds to callout from UFC Vegas 82 winner Brendan Allen

Robert Whittaker is responding to the callout he received from UFC Vegas 82 winner Brendan Allen.

It was just this past Saturday at UFC Vegas that Brendan Allen (23-5 MMA) submitted Paul Craig (17-7 MMA) at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Following the victory, the 27-year-old Allen has 6 consecutive wins in the Octagon, five of which were by submission.

Robert Whittaker (25-7 MMA) believes that Allen still has work to do before calling out any top contenders in the middleweight division.

Speaking on his ‘MMArcade’ podcast, Whittaker addressed Allen, saying:

“I’m pretty sure he said my name. I’m pretty sure in his speech he said he wants to fight a contender, he wants to fight me or Cannonier. I think he’s No. 10 now. He’s obviously just broken into those top guys. I don’t know, I’m not a matchmaker.”

Continuing, ‘The Reaper’ said:

“Paul Craig wasn’t a 10th-ranked dude, he wasn’t in the top-10 rankings. He’s got to have his bite still, I guess. The top-10 fights. Just do your work. UFC realize that, recognize that. The matchmakers are there. I don’t know who he fights next. To be honest, I don’t care.”

Apparently, Whittaker is not interested in any callouts from Allen.

Brendan Allen, who took notice, responded to Robert Whittaker on ‘X‘:

“Wellll mr @robwhittakermma feel free to show me what those top guys are like. I always wanted a former champ/future HOF on my resume”

As for Whittaker, he’s coming off a TKO loss to Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) this past July at UFC 290 and is currently awaiting his next assignment.

