Mike Tyson expresses concern over Jake Paul “jeopardizing” the biggest fight of his career

By Cole Shelton - July 18, 2024

Former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson isn’t a fan of Jake Paul boxing Mike Perry on Saturday night, according to the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

Paul and Tyson were supposed to box on Saturday, but the fight was scrapped after ‘Iron’ had to pull out due to a medical issue. The fight has been rescheduled to November 15, but Paul will box Perry on Saturday before that fight happens.

According to Jake Paul, after the fight was made, Mike Tyson called him to express his concern over the fight as he believes if Paul loses, the biggest of his career would be off the table.

“This is what I do. I’m here to fight. I love to take risks and do big events. Mike Tyson called and was concerned about this fight jeopardizing the biggest fight of my career. That’s what puts the pressure on me, and I love that. I’m not slowing down for anybody. Mike Perry is not going to be the one to stop me. I’m on a path to a World Championship. I’m not slowing down for anybody,” Jake Paul said at the pre-fight press conference.

It is a risk for Jake Paul, however, to take the fight with Mike Perry as Mike Tyson says their fight won’t happen if Paul loses on Saturday. But, despite all that, Paul didn’t hesitate to take this fight when it was offered, as he believes the experience benefits him.

“To stay getting experience under the bright lights on my world, on my path to World Championship. And that’s what matters, is getting the experience under the bright lights. And this is a Mike appetizer. Mike warm up, but they’re both killers at the end of the day, and I do have to be sharp. He does have one-punch knockout power that I do have to respect. But other than that, it’s going to be easy,” Paul added.

Jake Paul enters the fight as a sizeable -425 favorite to defeat Mike Perry.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jake Paul Mike Perry Mike Tyson

Related

Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC

Conor McGregor rooting for Mike Perry against 'little dweeb' Jake Paul: "He's had such a rise in the sport"

Josh Evanoff - July 18, 2024
Jake Paul, Mike Perry
Jake Paul

Eddie Hearn explains what Mike Perry must do to emerge victorious in upcoming Jake Paul bout

Susan Cox - July 18, 2024

Eddie Hearn is explaining what Mike Perry must do to emerge victorious in upcoming Jake Paul boxing bout.

Paddy Pimblett and Jake Paul
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett interested in boxing Jake Paul after fighting out contract at UFC 304: "It’s all about money"

Cole Shelton - July 17, 2024

Paddy Pimblett will be fighting out his contract at UFC 304 and he has his eyes set on Jake Paul.

Mike Perry
Jake Paul

VIDEO | Mike Perry fights Jake Paul's mascot at boxing open workout

Curtis Calhoun - July 17, 2024

Mike Perry paused his pre-fight open workout to throw hands at a mascot advertising one of Jake Paul’s companies.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul calls Mike Perry an "appetizer" for Mike Tyson fight later this year: "It’s a good warm-up"

Cole Shelton - July 16, 2024

Jake Paul believes Mike Perry was the perfect replacement for Mike Tyson.

Jake Paul, Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz

Jake Paul takes aim at Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal following their recent boxing match: “Guess that $15 million from PFL needs to be taken a little more seriously”

Susan Cox - July 16, 2024
Mike Perry
Boxing News

Mike Perry doubts Jake Paul ever fights him under bare-knuckle rules: "I’m going to beat him with 10-ounce gloves on"

Fernando Quiles - July 14, 2024

Mike Perry doesn’t believe Jake Paul would ever agree to fight him under bare-knuckle boxing rules.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry
Jake Paul

Video | Jake Paul prank calls Mike Perry ahead of their upcoming boxing match

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2024

Jake Paul has prank called Mike Perry as the countdown to their boxing showdown on July 20 continues.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Jake Paul wants PFL fight against Mike Perry after boxing match: "My wrestling background is going to come out!"

Josh Evanoff - July 10, 2024

After Jake Paul faces Mike Perry in the boxing ring, he’s down to face him in the PFL cage.

Darren Till and Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Darren Till shoots down bare-knuckle fight against Mike Perry: "F**k that"

Cole Shelton - July 8, 2024

Darren Till isn’t interested in fighting Mike Perry in bare-knuckle.