Mike Tyson expresses concern over Jake Paul “jeopardizing” the biggest fight of his career

Former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson isn’t a fan of Jake Paul boxing Mike Perry on Saturday night, according to the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Paul and Tyson were supposed to box on Saturday, but the fight was scrapped after ‘Iron’ had to pull out due to a medical issue. The fight has been rescheduled to November 15, but Paul will box Perry on Saturday before that fight happens.

According to Jake Paul, after the fight was made, Mike Tyson called him to express his concern over the fight as he believes if Paul loses, the biggest of his career would be off the table.

“This is what I do. I’m here to fight. I love to take risks and do big events. Mike Tyson called and was concerned about this fight jeopardizing the biggest fight of my career. That’s what puts the pressure on me, and I love that. I’m not slowing down for anybody. Mike Perry is not going to be the one to stop me. I’m on a path to a World Championship. I’m not slowing down for anybody,” Jake Paul said at the pre-fight press conference.

It is a risk for Jake Paul, however, to take the fight with Mike Perry as Mike Tyson says their fight won’t happen if Paul loses on Saturday. But, despite all that, Paul didn’t hesitate to take this fight when it was offered, as he believes the experience benefits him.

“To stay getting experience under the bright lights on my world, on my path to World Championship. And that’s what matters, is getting the experience under the bright lights. And this is a Mike appetizer. Mike warm up, but they’re both killers at the end of the day, and I do have to be sharp. He does have one-punch knockout power that I do have to respect. But other than that, it’s going to be easy,” Paul added.

Jake Paul enters the fight as a sizeable -425 favorite to defeat Mike Perry.