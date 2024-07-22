Belal Muhammad responds after ‘finally’ being called out by Colby Covington: “He’s a joke now”
UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad has responded to a recent challenge from Colby Covington.
This weekend, Belal Muhammad faces the biggest fight of his career. He will challenge Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship, in what promises to be an electric collision between the two rivals. Of course, Edwards is seen as the favorite by many, but Muhammad appears to be feeling pretty confident in himself.
As for Edwards, his last outing saw him successfully defend the strap against Colby Covington. Belal has made it known in the past that he’d be interested in taking on Colby, but the former interim champ never seemed to be too interested.
After finally calling Muhammad out a few months back, he opted to respond.
Muhammad laughs off Covington
“That was honestly the funniest thing,” Muhammad told MMA Fighting. “I’m not even going to bring attention to it because then I’m going to have a back-and-forth with him. This guy’s a joke now. He understands he’s a joke now. So he’s trying to go out there and call out these bigger names now. He’s calling out me, he’s calling out [Charles] Oliveira. Ian Garry’s not worth it. Why, because Ian Garry’s a bad matchup for you?
“He knows that if he loses one more fight, it’s over. How terrible that last fight was, he’s desperate for something. He’s desperate for a win. I think he’s going to sit there and wait. Maybe he’s going to call out a [featherweight] or somebody and hope one of those guys bite on the bullet.”
