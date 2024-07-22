Belal Muhammad responds after ‘finally’ being called out by Colby Covington: “He’s a joke now”

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad has responded to a recent challenge from Colby Covington.

This weekend, Belal Muhammad faces the biggest fight of his career. He will challenge Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship, in what promises to be an electric collision between the two rivals. Of course, Edwards is seen as the favorite by many, but Muhammad appears to be feeling pretty confident in himself.

As for Edwards, his last outing saw him successfully defend the strap against Colby Covington. Belal has made it known in the past that he’d be interested in taking on Colby, but the former interim champ never seemed to be too interested.

After finally calling Muhammad out a few months back, he opted to respond.