Mayssa Bastos aims to finish Danielle Kelly: “The fight will end in submission”

Mayssa Bastos is gearing up for what could be the defining moment of her career.

The Brazilian heroine challenges Danielle Kelly for the ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Championship. This happens at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video, airing live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 2.

Bastos is determined to claim the title in the most emphatic manner possible — through a decisive and unforgettable submission victory.

“I think the fight will end in submission — at least that will be my goal from start to finish. I don’t know where the submission will come from, but I give you the certainty of seeking control of the fight until the submission,” she said.

However, the 26-year-old realizes it will be easier said than done when she shares the mats with Kelly.

Kelly has proven herself to be a dominant force, authoring a four-match unbeaten streak in ONE Championship.

The American’s aggressive style and emphasis on legitimate submission attempts give her a considerable edge in the organization’s unique rule set.

Despite acknowledging the formidable challenge that Kelly presents, Bastos remains undeterred in her quest for gold.

“I am still studying her game, so the weaknesses that I saw in her game I will keep to myself, for now. But I really believe in the work my team does. I try not to focus so much on her game,” she said.

“I know what she does, but the focus is on improving my jiu-jitsu so that I can show high-level jiu-jitsu when I fight. The focus is on me, showing a better version of myself.”