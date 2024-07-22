Mayssa Bastos aims to finish Danielle Kelly: “The fight will end in submission”

July 22, 2024

Mayssa Bastos is gearing up for what could be the defining moment of her career.

Mayssa Bastos

The Brazilian heroine challenges Danielle Kelly for the ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Championship. This happens at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video, airing live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on August 2. 

Bastos is determined to claim the title in the most emphatic manner possible — through a decisive and unforgettable submission victory.

“I think the fight will end in submission — at least that will be my goal from start to finish. I don’t know where the submission will come from, but I give you the certainty of seeking control of the fight until the submission,” she said.

However, the 26-year-old realizes it will be easier said than done when she shares the mats with Kelly.

Kelly has proven herself to be a dominant force, authoring a four-match unbeaten streak in ONE Championship.

The American’s aggressive style and emphasis on legitimate submission attempts give her a considerable edge in the organization’s unique rule set.

Despite acknowledging the formidable challenge that Kelly presents, Bastos remains undeterred in her quest for gold.

“I am still studying her game, so the weaknesses that I saw in her game I will keep to myself, for now. But I really believe in the work my team does. I try not to focus so much on her game,” she said.

“I know what she does, but the focus is on improving my jiu-jitsu so that I can show high-level jiu-jitsu when I fight. The focus is on me, showing a better version of myself.”

Mayssa Bastos relishes opportunity to vie for ONE world title

As one of the most accomplished Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competitors the sport has ever seen, Mayssa Bastos knows that her resume is incomplete without a ONE World Title.

The opportunity to face Danielle Kelly for the crown in just her second appearance under the organization’s banner has Bastos highly motivated to rise to the occasion.

“It’s an incredible opportunity. I’ve always wanted and seen myself fighting in ONE. I was just waiting for an opportunity,” she said. “This will be my second fight in ONE, and to already be fighting for the title is just incredible.”

