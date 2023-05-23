Dustin Poirier explains why he favors Conor McGregor to finish Michael Chandler inside “two rounds”

Dustin Poirier believes Conor McGregor will finish Michael Chandler inside two rounds if they end up fighting.

McGregor and Chandler are coaching TUF and are expected to fight later this year in a highly-anticipated fight. The Irishman is looking to snap his two-fight losing skid after losing back-to-back fights to Dustin Poirier, while Chandler is also coming off a loss to Poirier.

Given that both McGregor and Chandler’s last bouts came against Poirier, ‘The Diamond’ has a good idea of how their slated fight plays out and believes it will be the Irishman winning, as long he is healthy.

“I think that if Conor comes back anything like he was with his timing and rhythm, with the injury that he had and this long off a layoff and we are not getting any younger, either. If he comes back similar to who he was before he left, I think he stops Michael Chandler,” Poirier said on The MMA Hour about McGregor-Chandler… “If Conor is who he was before the injury and stuff, I think two rounds, I think the fight is over in two rounds.”

The Irishman is coming off a major injury, but Poirier believes if anyone can come back from such a setback it would be McGregor.

“If anybody can, I think it’s him if he’s 100 percent dedicated and focused and put the blinders on and really go at this will all of himself, I think he can, but we’ll see. That’s what makes it so interesting,” Poirier said about McGregor.

As for Poirier, he is set to headline UFC 291 for the BMF title against Justin Gaethje on July 29.

Do you agree with Dustin Poirier that Conor McGregor will finish Dustin Poirier?